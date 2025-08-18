URL context tool for Gemini API now generally available

Starting today, the URL context tool is now ready for scaled production use and comes packed with new features. The tool enables developers to provide additional context to the models in the form of URLs, instead of manually uploading the content, unlocking more powerful and contextually-aware generative AI applications.
By default, Gemini models have a static knowledge base and no direct internet access. Grounding with Google Search connects them to the web for broad, real-time discovery. For a deeper analysis, the URL context tool goes beyond search snippets, allowing the model to ingest and reason over the full content of a specific webpage. This powerful combination—using Search to discover and URL Context to analyze—is the foundation for sophisticated, multi-step tasks.
With this launch, the URL context tool significantly expands the types of content you can ground your prompts in, making it more versatile for a wider range of applications. Support now includes:
To ensure you can use these expanded capabilities in your applications, the URL Context tool is now ready for scaled production use with updated limits and pricing. Rate limits are now based on the specific Gemini model you choose, allowing for much greater scale. You are charged for the added input tokens to context, based on the standard rate for the model. This makes your costs clear and predictable.
The URL context tool opens up a wide range of agentic workflows for developers. Here are just a few of the use cases you can now build:
We're already seeing developers build amazing things with the URL context tool. Here are a couple of real world examples:
Gemini CLI: The Gemini CLI, an open source AI agent that provides access to Gemini directly in your terminal, uses the URL context tool for its web-fetch command to enable developers to quickly and easily interact with web content for use cases like summarizing a webpage, extracting key information, or even translating it into another language.
Gladly.ai: Gladly, a customer service platform, uses the URL context tool to create highly personalized customer experiences. By providing links to their customers' websites, agents built on Gladly’s AI platform can access and understand the latest product information, promotions, and support articles, enabling them to provide more accurate and relevant answers to customer inquiries.
Ready to start building with the URL context tool? Here’s an example to get you started:
from google import genai
from google.genai.types import Tool, GenerateContentConfig
client = genai.Client()
model_id = "gemini-2.5-flash"
tools = [
{"url_context": {}},
]
response = client.models.generate_content(
model=model_id,
contents="What are the top 3 recent announcements from the Gemini API according to https://ai.google.dev/gemini-api/docs/changelog",
config=GenerateContentConfig(
tools=tools,
)
)
for each in response.candidates[0].content.parts:
print(each.text)
Head over to the URL context documentation to learn more and see code samples. See it in action through our mini demo app or find the toggle for URL context under “Tools” in Google AI Studio to try it out yourself.
We can't wait to see what you build!