The Google Developer Program is evolving

New ways to join, connect, and code

Back in April, we announced a major evolution of the Google Developer Program, infusing it with powerful AI tools and resources to help you build faster and smarter. The response has been incredible, and we’re inspired by what you’re already creating. But we’re just getting started. Today, we’re building on that momentum by introducing the next wave of enhancements, designed to integrate deeply into your workflow and connect you with the expertise you need.

To make our premium resources more accessible, we have launched the Google Developer Program monthly plan for $24.99/month*. Take advantage of all the advanced benefits of our AI-infused premium plan, every month — including Google Cloud credits for Vertex AI and Google AI Studio, Gemini Code Assist Standard, 30 Firebase Studio Workspaces to launch full-stack apps into production, and much more. Log in to your new benefits dashboard to easily activate all of your benefits in one place.

A unified hub for collaboration: Welcome to Google Developer Program forums We’ve also launched the new Google Developer Program forums at discuss.google.dev! Getting your questions answered and sharing knowledge with like minded developers just got easier. This new platform connects your Google Developer Program profile, your communities, and interests in one place making it easier to connect with peers, find help for difficult errors, and share your findings with other members. We’ve migrated the existing Google Cloud, Workspace Developer, AppSheet, and Looker communities to this new central forum with all of its previous content and discussions, so you won't lose any valuable knowledge sharing. Join the conversation today at the new Google Developer Program forums!

Accelerate your AI journey: Join the Google Cloud & NVIDIA community At Google I/O, we announced the new Google Cloud & NVIDIA Community, built for practitioners interested in leveraging NVIDIA’s cutting-edge technologies on Google Cloud. Community members get access to exclusive learning pathways, such as getting you hands on with GKE and NVIDIA NIM for AI inference tasks. What’s more, for a limited time, you will receive Google Cloud credits on completion of the pathway. We will be launching new learning paths in the coming weeks, join the Google Cloud & NVIDIA community to stay up to date on the latest.