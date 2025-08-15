Announcing Imagen 4 Fast and the generally availability of the Imagen 4 family in the Gemini API

We're excited to announce that Imagen 4, our most advanced text-to-image model, is now generally available in the Gemini API and Google AI Studio. This release marks a significant step forward in text-to-image generation quality, with substantial improvements in text rendering over our previous models.
The Imagen 4 family: A model for your creative needs
In addition, we're thrilled to launch Imagen 4 Fast, our new model built for speed, which is now available alongside the powerful Imagen 4 and Imagen 4 Ultra. The complete Imagen 4 family gives you a perfect tool for your creative needs, allowing you to balance between quality, speed, and cost.
- [New] - Imagen 4 Fast: Ideal for rapid image generation and high-volume tasks, this model offers incredible speed at an accessible price point of $0.02 per output image.
- Imagen 4: Our flagship model can be your go-to for a wide variety of high-quality image generation tasks, showing significant improvements in areas like text rendering.
- Imagen 4 Ultra: When your creative vision demands the highest level of detail and strict adherence to your prompts, Imagen 4 Ultra delivers highly-aligned results.
Higher resolution for greater detail
Pushing creative boundaries further, both Imagen 4 and Imagen 4 Ultra now support the generation of images with up to 2K resolution. This allows for the creation of stunningly detailed and crisp visuals, perfect for things like marketing assets to intricate artistic compositions.
See Imagen 4 Fast in action
To give you a glimpse of Imagen 4's capabilities, here are some examples of what you can create. The prompts below, created using Imagen 4 Fast, showcase the model's versatility across various styles and content.
Landscape/nature image: A breathtaking landscape of a mountain range at dawn, with a crystal-clear lake in the foreground reflecting the snow-capped peaks.
Create a four panel comic strip in a retro style. The first panel should show a friendly cat sitting next to a Chromebook that is pulled up to the website https://ai.dev comic caption: Imagen 4 is now Generally Available! The second panel should show a dog saying “And we’re introducing Imagen 4 FAST which offers low-latency images at just $0.02 per image” panel three should show the cat saying “2K image upscaling is available too!” Panel 4 should show the cat and dog high-fiving with the caption “Try Imagen 4 in AI Studio now!”
A retro science fiction movie poster with an airbrushed art style. The poster features a detailed spaceship, flying towards the right through a vibrant nebula in a star-filled deep space. The ship's two engines emit bright blue glowing trails. The title at the top of the poster reads "SUPER GALACTICA: THE LAST NEBULA" in a bold, beveled, metallic chrome font with a drop shadow. Below it, the subtitle "STARFALLS REVENGE" is written in a simpler, clean white font. The entire image has a vintage, weathered look, with a distressed, off-white border. At the very bottom, in a small font, is the text: "This poster was created by AI as was this disclaimer :)".
Start building with Imagen
As part of our commitment to responsible AI, all images generated by the Imagen 4 family are imperceptibly watermarked with SynthID. Ready to start creating? Dive into our official documentation and cookbooks to begin.
We can't wait to see what you build with Imagen 4 through the Gemini API and Google AI Studio