Announcing Imagen 4 Fast and the generally availability of the Imagen 4 family in the Gemini API

We're excited to announce that Imagen 4, our most advanced text-to-image model, is now generally available in the Gemini API and Google AI Studio. This release marks a significant step forward in text-to-image generation quality, with substantial improvements in text rendering over our previous models.



The Imagen 4 family: A model for your creative needs

In addition, we're thrilled to launch Imagen 4 Fast, our new model built for speed, which is now available alongside the powerful Imagen 4 and Imagen 4 Ultra. The complete Imagen 4 family gives you a perfect tool for your creative needs, allowing you to balance between quality, speed, and cost.

[New] - Imagen 4 Fast: Ideal for rapid image generation and high-volume tasks, this model offers incredible speed at an accessible price point of $0.02 per output image.

Imagen 4: Our flagship model can be your go-to for a wide variety of high-quality image generation tasks, showing significant improvements in areas like text rendering.

Imagen 4 Ultra: When your creative vision demands the highest level of detail and strict adherence to your prompts, Imagen 4 Ultra delivers highly-aligned results.



Higher resolution for greater detail

Pushing creative boundaries further, both Imagen 4 and Imagen 4 Ultra now support the generation of images with up to 2K resolution. This allows for the creation of stunningly detailed and crisp visuals, perfect for things like marketing assets to intricate artistic compositions.



See Imagen 4 Fast in action

To give you a glimpse of Imagen 4's capabilities, here are some examples of what you can create. The prompts below, created using Imagen 4 Fast, showcase the model's versatility across various styles and content.