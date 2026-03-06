What's new in TensorFlow 2.21

TensorFlow 2.21 has been released! You can find a complete list of all changes in the full release notes on GitHub.
At Google I/O ‘25, we shared a preview of the evolution to LiteRT: a high-performance runtime designed specifically for advanced hardware acceleration. Today, we are excited to announce that these advanced acceleration capabilities have fully graduated into the LiteRT production stack, available now for all developers.
This milestone solidifies LiteRT as the universal on-device inference framework for the AI era, representing a significant leap over TFLite for being:
All of this is delivered while maintaining the same reliable, cross-platform deployment you trust since TFLite.
Read the full announcement and get started.
We’ve also heard from the community around the need for fixing bugs quickly and providing more timely dependency updates, so we are increasing resources towards these efforts. Going forward, we will exclusively focus on:
These commitments will apply to TF.data, TensorFlow Serving, TFX, TensorFlow Data Validation, TensorFlow Transform, TensorFlow Model Analysis, TensorFlow Recommenders, TensorFlow Text, TensorBoard, and TensorFlow Quantum.
Note: The TF Lite project has been renamed to LiteRT and is in active development separately.
While TensorFlow continues to provide stability for production, we recommend exploring our latest updates for Keras 3, JAX, and PyTorch for new work in Generative AI.