Announcing the Colab MCP Server: Connect Any AI Agent to Google Colab

When you’re prototyping locally with AI agents like Gemini CLI, Claude Code, or your own agent, their potential is often bottlenecked by your local machine. Waiting for agents to scaffold projects or install dependencies slows you down. Furthermore, letting an autonomous agent run code directly on your hardware may not be ideal.
You need a fast, secure sandbox with powerful compute. By connecting any MCP-compatible agent to Google Colab, we are bridging your local workflow with Colab's cloud environment.
Starting today, we are releasing the new, open-source Colab MCP (Model Context Protocol) Server, opening up Google Colab to be accessed directly by any AI agent.
This isn’t about a new UI or a different way to share notebooks. It’s about programmatic access to Colab’s native development features. By establishing Colab as an open, extensible host, you can now treat Colab as an automated workspace for any MCP-compatible agent.
We are going beyond just running code in the background; we are giving any agent the ability to natively control the Colab notebook interface. This allows your agent of choice to automate the entire notebook development lifecycle. If you ask an agent to "create a data analysis of this dataset," it can now programmatically:
This effectively turns Colab into a high velocity prototyping sandbox. You are not just getting a static code snippet back in your terminal; you are getting a fully reproducible, executable artifact that lives in the cloud, built right before your eyes. You can jump into the notebook at any point to inspect the state or take over manually.
We want you to start dispatching jobs today. To add the Colab MCP server to your local environment, you just need to configure your agent.
There are several prerequisites to running the Colab MCP servers. You need the following packages installed on your system:
Most Mac and Linux systems should already have this installed. You can check by running:
git version
If git is not installed, please follow the instructions at https://github.com/git-guides/install-git
Most systems will already have Python installed. You can check by running:
python --version
If python is not installed, please follow the instructions at https://www.python.org/about/gettingstarted/
We require that users have the Python package manager uv installed in order to run the Colab MCP tool servers
pip install uv
MCP JSON config for the frontend
...
"mcpServers": {
"colab-proxy-mcp": {
"command": "uvx",
"args": ["git+https://github.com/googlecolab/colab-mcp"],
"timeout": 30000
}
}
...
Once your setup is complete, putting the MCP server to work is seamless. Simply open any Google Colab notebook in your browser and give your local agent a command. For example, you can tell it:
"Load the sales dataset and help me forecast and visualize sales for the next month."
Then, sit back and watch the magic happen. You will see your agent automatically creating cells, writing and executing the Python code, generating the visualizations, and formatting your analysis live right inside your Colab notebook.
We built this because we saw developers manually copying code from their terminals into Colab cells to debug or visualize data. That context switch kills flow. By treating Colab as a service, we are removing the friction between your local development environment and cloud compute.
Because this is a brand new way to interact with Colab, we need your help to shape its future. Please try installing the Colab MCP Server with your favorite agent, test its limits, and drop your feedback on our GitHub repo. Beyond just sharing your thoughts, the project is open source, meaning we also welcome community involvement and direct code contributions as we grow. Ultimately, your input will help drive what we build next!