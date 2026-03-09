Introducing Wednesday Build Hour

Whether you’re a seasoned cloud architect or a dev just starting to poke around Google Cloud, finding the time to actually build something new can be tough. Between stand-ups and sprint tickets, "learning time" usually gets pushed to the bottom of the backlog.

Enter Wednesday Build Hour.

What is Wednesday Build Hour?

Think of it as a weekly "technical gym session" for builders. It’s a live, interactive space designed to help you sharpen your skills and stay ahead of the curve. It’s led by Google Cloud experts who are actually working on the tools they’re showing off, so you’re getting the "how-to" from the people who are using the tools almost daily.

The goal isn’t just to watch a slide deck; it’s to leave the session with something tangible you can actually deploy or use in your workflow.

When does it happen?

As the name suggests, it’s a weekly event. Every Wednesday, the community gathers to dive into a new topic. Because it’s consistent, it’s easy to turn into a habit, a dedicated hour of "deep work" learning every week.

What’s on the menu?

The topics are pretty diverse, covering everything from legacy modernization to the bleeding edge of AI. Here’s a taste of what’s in store:

AI Agents & LLMs: Going deep into Vertex AI and the Agent Development Kit (ADK) to build production-ready AI "Executive Assistants" that actually have memory and session management.

Data & Multimodal AI: Using Gemini’s massive context window for things like video transcription and extracting structured data from raw media.



Gemma: Led by a PM directly from the Gemma team, explore what state-of-the-art weights can truly do



Dev Productivity: Exploring tools like Google Antigravity to move beyond basic tab-completion and into more sophisticated, artifact-based AI workflows.

Who is it for?

It’s built for builders.

Developers who want to see how a new API or framework actually works in the wild.

Architects looking for modern patterns (like RAG or MCP) to solve complex problems.

Cloud Engineers who want to connect with other people building similar solutions.

Ready to jump in? You can check out the upcoming schedule and register for the next session over at the Wednesday Build Hour hub. See you in the console!