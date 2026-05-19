One Year of Innovation: Celebrating 100k Members in the Google Cloud x NVIDIA Developer Community

Last year at Google I/O ‘25, we launched the Google Cloud and NVIDIA developer community to bridge the gap between cutting-edge AI infrastructure and the builders shaping the future. Today, at Google I/O ‘26, we’re celebrating 100,000 members and we want to help you take your next step.

Whether you're looking to optimize LLMs, deploy scalable workloads, or dive into agentic AI, here is how you can leverage our resources to accelerate your development.

Master AI deployment: Curated learning pathways

Don’t just learn the theory - build with it. Our four curated learning pathways are designed to get you from concept to production-ready fast.

Get expert technical insights

Our monthly livestream series, part of Google Cloud Live, brings technical experts from both Google and NVIDIA directly to you. These deep-dive sessions cover real-world engineering challenges, including fine-tuning techniques and inference optimization. If you missed our first livestream, you can catch it here.

Connect, share, and learn from peers

Community is your best asset for troubleshooting architectures and collaborating on open-source projects.

"Completing these pathways provided a first look into how Google Cloud and NVIDIA collaborate to accelerate generative AI. It expanded my awareness of how to build and manage AI applications using their technologies, and clarified where the future of AI development is heading." - Julia Suzuki, Founder, Truly Human AI, and community member.

Looking Ahead

As we kick off our second year, we’re doubling down on technical utility. Look out for:

Advanced technical content focused on agentic AI .

. New, hands-on labs released throughout the year.

Direct access to engineering experts through our upcoming quarterly event series.

Ready to build? Join the Google Cloud x NVIDIA Developer Community today to access exclusive pathways, webinars, and start connecting with your next project team.

Explore this announcement and all Google I/O 2026 updates on io.google.