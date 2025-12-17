Introducing Agent Development Kit for TypeScript: Build AI Agents with the Power of a Code-First Approach

The world of AI is evolving quickly beyond single-purpose models toward intelligent, autonomous multi-agent systems.
In order to help developers build these complex applications, we are excited to introduce Agent Development Kit (ADK) for TypeScript, an open-source framework designed to make agent development feel more like classic software development.
Now TypeScript and JavaScript developers can build, streamline, and deploy powerful AI agents and multi-agent systems using the language and ecosystem they know and love.
ADK is built on a core principle: empowering developers with the flexibility and precise control of a code-first approach.
Using ADK for TypeScript, you can define your agent's logic, tools, and orchestration directly in TypeScript. This enables you to apply the same best practices you use for traditional software development — including version control, automated testing, and integration into your CI/CD pipelines.
Getting started with ADK for TypeScript is simple and familiar for engineers. It replaces complex prompting with modular, testable components like Agents, Instructions, and Tools. This code-first approach makes your AI logic scalable and easy to reuse across your entire project. You can define a powerful agent in just a few lines of clean, readable code:
const writerAgent = new Agent({
name: "StoryTeller",
model: "gemini-2.5-flash",
instruction: "Write a short story based on the user prompt.",
outputKey: "story"
});
Bringing ADK to the TypeScript ecosystem unlocks a powerful set of benefits for developers:
ADK is an open-source framework, and while it is optimized for Google's AI, including Gemini and Vertex AI, it is designed to be model-agnostic and compatible with other third-party tools. This includes full support for our latest models, such as Gemini 3 Pro and Gemini 3 Flash, allowing you to leverage their advanced capabilities in your agents.
Connect to your data effortlessly using MCP Toolbox for Databases and its new native ADK for TypeScript integration.
We believe in providing developers with powerful, flexible tools to build the next generation of AI applications.
We can't wait to see what you build with Agent Development Kit for TypeScript.
Explore the GitHub Repository: https://github.com/google/adk-js
Dive into the Documentation: https://github.com/google/adk-docs
Check out the samples: https://github.com/google/adk-samples
Join the community, share your agents, and let us know what you think. Happy building!