Introducing Agent Development Kit for TypeScript: Build AI Agents with the Power of a Code-First Approach

The world of AI is evolving quickly beyond single-purpose models toward intelligent, autonomous multi-agent systems.

In order to help developers build these complex applications, we are excited to introduce Agent Development Kit (ADK) for TypeScript, an open-source framework designed to make agent development feel more like classic software development.

Now TypeScript and JavaScript developers can build, streamline, and deploy powerful AI agents and multi-agent systems using the language and ecosystem they know and love.

Bringing a Code-First Philosophy to Agent Development

ADK is built on a core principle: empowering developers with the flexibility and precise control of a code-first approach.

Using ADK for TypeScript, you can define your agent's logic, tools, and orchestration directly in TypeScript. This enables you to apply the same best practices you use for traditional software development — including version control, automated testing, and integration into your CI/CD pipelines.

Getting started with ADK for TypeScript is simple and familiar for engineers. It replaces complex prompting with modular, testable components like Agents, Instructions, and Tools. This code-first approach makes your AI logic scalable and easy to reuse across your entire project. You can define a powerful agent in just a few lines of clean, readable code:

