Introducing Agent Development Kit for TypeScript: Build AI Agents with the Power of a Code-First Approach

DEC. 17, 2025
Toni Klopfenstein Developer Relations Engineer ADK Developer Relations

The world of AI is evolving quickly beyond single-purpose models toward intelligent, autonomous multi-agent systems.

In order to help developers build these complex applications, we are excited to introduce Agent Development Kit (ADK) for TypeScript, an open-source framework designed to make agent development feel more like classic software development.

Now TypeScript and JavaScript developers can build, streamline, and deploy powerful AI agents and multi-agent systems using the language and ecosystem they know and love.

Bringing a Code-First Philosophy to Agent Development

ADK is built on a core principle: empowering developers with the flexibility and precise control of a code-first approach.

Using ADK for TypeScript, you can define your agent's logic, tools, and orchestration directly in TypeScript. This enables you to apply the same best practices you use for traditional software development — including version control, automated testing, and integration into your CI/CD pipelines.

Getting started with ADK for TypeScript is simple and familiar for engineers. It replaces complex prompting with modular, testable components like Agents, Instructions, and Tools. This code-first approach makes your AI logic scalable and easy to reuse across your entire project. You can define a powerful agent in just a few lines of clean, readable code:

const writerAgent = new Agent({
    name: "StoryTeller",
    model: "gemini-2.5-flash",
    instruction: "Write a short story based on the user prompt.",
    outputKey: "story"
});
JavaScript

Bringing ADK to the TypeScript ecosystem unlocks a powerful set of benefits for developers:

  • End-to-End Type Safety: Build with confidence across your entire stack. Develop both your agent backend and your application frontend in a single, cohesive language, reducing errors and improving maintainability.
  • Rich and Familiar Ecosystem: Leverage your team's existing TypeScript skills and tools to build agents. Enjoy a seamless developer experience without having to leave your preferred environment.
  • Simplified Modularity: ADK's modular design allows you to create specialized agents and compose them into complex, multi-agent systems. TypeScript's strong typing makes managing the data contracts between these agents clear and robust.
  • Seamless Deployment: Run your agents anywhere you run your other TypeScript applications. ADK is deployment-agnostic, allowing you to deploy to your local machine, a container, or a serverless environment like Google Cloud Run.

Part of a Growing, Open Ecosystem

ADK is an open-source framework, and while it is optimized for Google's AI, including Gemini and Vertex AI, it is designed to be model-agnostic and compatible with other third-party tools. This includes full support for our latest models, such as Gemini 3 Pro and Gemini 3 Flash, allowing you to leverage their advanced capabilities in your agents.

Connect to your data effortlessly using MCP Toolbox for Databases and its new native ADK for TypeScript integration.

We believe in providing developers with powerful, flexible tools to build the next generation of AI applications.

Get Started Today!

We can't wait to see what you build with Agent Development Kit for TypeScript.

Explore the GitHub Repository: https://github.com/google/adk-js

Dive into the Documentation: https://github.com/google/adk-docs

Check out the samples: https://github.com/google/adk-samples

Join the community, share your agents, and let us know what you think. Happy building!

