DiffusionGemma: The Developer Guide

Following our announcement in our launch blog post, we are sharing this developer guide to help you understand, serve and customize this experimental model.

Built on the Gemma 4 backbone, DiffusionGemma introduces several milestones for developer workflows:

Compute-bound parallel generation: Bypasses memory-bandwidth limitations by shifting the bottleneck to compute, delivering up to 4x faster token generation on GPUs (up to 700+ tokens per second on NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 and 1000+ tokens per second on a single NVIDIA H100). Bidirectional context & self-correction: Uses bidirectional attention to evaluate the entire text block simultaneously during generation, enabling real-time error correction and parallel context propagation. Developer-friendly sizes: Designed as a 26B Mixture of Experts (MoE) model that activates only 3.8B parameters during inference, allowing quantized deployment within 18 GB VRAM limits.

The Architecture

For developers building with traditional LLMs on GPUs, the primary bottleneck is memory bandwidth. Autoregressive language models must repeatedly load model weights from memory to generate text one token at a time. DiffusionGemma bypasses this limitation by shifting the bottleneck from memory bandwidth to compute, generating and refining a 256-token canvas in parallel. By providing the GPU with a large parallel workload, it utilizes tensor cores that would otherwise sit idle during local serving.

Uniform State Diffusion: Instead of predicting tokens sequentially, DiffusionGemma starts with a canvas of random placeholder tokens and iteratively refines them in parallel. Over multiple denoising passes, highly confident tokens help resolve adjacent positions, causing the entire sequence to snap into focus.

Instead of predicting tokens sequentially, DiffusionGemma starts with a canvas of random placeholder tokens and iteratively refines them in parallel. Over multiple denoising passes, highly confident tokens help resolve adjacent positions, causing the entire sequence to snap into focus. Block Autoregressive Diffusion for Variable Length Generation: For sequences longer than 256 tokens, once a 256-token block is fully denoised, the model processes and commits it to the KV cache. The model then transitions to the next block, initializing a fresh 256-token canvas conditioned on the previously committed history. This combines parallel block speed with the sequential stability of autoregressive models.

Showcase: Solving Sudoku with Parallel Denoising

Traditional autoregressive models struggle with strict, multivariable constrained problems like Sudoku. Because they generate text strictly from left to right, they cannot evaluate future placeholders or backtrack.

To demonstrate customization of DiffusionGemma, we are releasing a fine-tuning recipe and results using Hackable Diffusion, a modular JAX research toolbox. This training setup focuses on a classic multi-variable grid task: the Sudoku Solver.

Why Sudoku is Interesting for Diffusion

In an 81-character Sudoku string representation (where empty cells are marked with periods), every digit is bound by strict intersecting horizontal, vertical, and 9x9 grid constraints.