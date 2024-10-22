Save the date for Firebase Demo Day 2024!

Last year, we introduced Firebase Demo Day – a virtual experience where we unveiled short demo videos of Firebase products in action. Based on your feedback, Demo Day was a hit, so we're excited to announce that Demo Day is back for round two! Mark your calendars for November 19, 2024 and get ready for a showcase of cutting-edge Firebase technology.

What will you learn?

At Google I/O, we unveiled a whole bunch of new products and features, like Firebase Genkit, Vertex AI in Firebase, Gemini in Firebase and Firebase App Hosting. During Demo Day, we’ll show you how to use these products, and others, to build AI features into your existing applications, monitor their performance, and create great experiences for your users.



How can you participate?

Join us virtually on November 19th to catch all of the demos when they drop! Bookmark the website and add the event to your calendar, then check back on Tuesday, November 19th, 2024 any time after 1:00 pm EST to watch the videos at your own pace.

In the meantime, follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn and join the conversation using #FirebaseDemoDay. We may even share sneak peeks and other surprises, so stay tuned!