Compare Mode in Google AI Studio: Your Companion for Choosing the Right Gemini Model

Compare Mode is a powerful new feature designed to help you make informed decisions about which Gemini model best suits your needs. As a developer, you understand the critical tradeoffs involved in model selection, such as cost, latency, token limits, and response quality. Compare Mode simplifies this process by allowing you to evaluate responses across the various Gemini and Gemma models available in AI Studio, side-by-side.

Compare mode makes it easy to see relative model latency and response quality helping you make fast, informed decisions on the right model for your use case.

Effortlessly Evaluate Google AI Models

With Compare Mode, it's easier than ever to assess different models and make the right choice for your project. Provide a prompt, and optional system instructions, and Compare Mode will display the outputs from various models, allowing you to quickly assess the strengths of each for your specific use case. This gives you valuable insights into:

Response Quality: Assess the overall quality of the responses.

Latency: Gain a clear understanding of the speed differences between models, enabling you to optimize for both performance and budget.

System Instruction Optimization: Experiment with various system instructions and immediately see how they influence the output across models, helping you fine-tune your prompts for optimal results.



Compare mode helps you confidently select the best model for your use case. You can also use Compare mode to refine your prompts and system instructions to achieve the desired output across different models.



Get Started with Compare Mode Today

Compare Mode is now available in Google AI Studio, accessible via the “Compare” button in the top right of any prompt. We look forward to seeing how Compare Mode helps you optimize your workflows.