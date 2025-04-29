Announcing the general availability of Llama 4 MaaS on Vertex AI

Deploying and managing Llama 4 models involves multiple steps: navigating complex infrastructure setup, managing GPU availability, ensuring scalability, and handling ongoing operational overhead. What if you could address these challenges and focus directly on building your applications? It’s possible with Vertex AI.

We're thrilled to announce that Llama 4, the latest generation of Meta’s open large language models, is now generally available (GA) as a fully managed API endpoint in Vertex AI! In addition to Llama 4, we’re also announcing the general availability of the Llama 3.3 70B managed API in Vertex AI.

Llama 4 reaches new performance peaks compared to previous Llama models, with multimodal capabilities and a highly efficient Mixture-of-Experts (MoE) architecture. Llama 4 Scout is more powerful than all previous generations of Llama models while also delivering significant efficiency for multimodal tasks and is optimized to run in a single-GPU environment. Llama 4 Maverick is the most intelligent model option Meta provides today, designed for reasoning, complex image understanding, and demanding generative tasks.

With Llama 4 as a fully managed API endpoint, you can now leverage Llama 4's advanced reasoning, coding, and instruction-following capabilities with the ease, scalability, and reliability of Vertex AI to build more sophisticated and impactful AI-powered applications.

This post will guide you through getting started with Llama 4 as a Model-as-a-Service (MaaS), highlight the key benefits, show you how simple it is to use, and touch upon cost considerations.



Discover Llama 4 MaaS in Vertex AI Model Garden

Vertex AI Model Garden is your central hub for discovering and deploying foundation models on Google Cloud via managed APIs. It offers a curated selection of Google's own models (like Gemini), open-source models, and third-party models — all accessible through simplified interfaces. The addition of Llama 4 (GA) as a managed service expands this selection, offering you more flexibility.