Introducing EmbeddingGemma: The Best-in-Class Open Model for On-Device Embeddings

We're excited to introduce EmbeddingGemma, a new open embedding model that delivers best-in-class performance for its size. Designed specifically for on-device AI, its highly efficient 308 million parameter design enables you to build applications using techniques such as Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) and semantic search that run directly on your hardware. It delivers private, high-quality embeddings that work anywhere, even without an internet connection.

EmbeddingGemma generates embeddings, which are numerical representations - in this case, of text (such as sentences and documents) - by transforming it into a vector of numbers to represent meaning in a high-dimensional space. The better the embeddings, the better the representation of language, with all its nuances and complexities.

When building a RAG pipeline, you have two key stages: retrieving relevant context based on a user’s input and generating answers grounded on that context. To perform the retrieval, you can generate the embedding of a user’s prompt and calculate the similarity with the embeddings of all the documents on your system. This allows you to get the most relevant passages to a user’s query. Then, these passages can be passed to a generative model, such as Gemma 3, alongside the original user query, to generate a contextually relevant answer, such as understanding that you need your carpenter's number for help with damaged floorboards.

For this RAG pipeline to be effective, the quality of the initial retrieval step is critical. Poor embeddings will retrieve irrelevant documents, leading to inaccurate or nonsensical answers. This is where EmbeddingGemma's performance shines, providing the high-quality representations needed to power accurate and reliable on-device applications.



State-of-the-art quality for its size

EmbeddingGemma delivers state-of-the-art text understanding for its size, with particularly strong performance on multilingual embedding generation.

See how EmbeddingGemma compares to other popular embedding models: