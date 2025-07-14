Gemini Embedding now generally available in the Gemini API

We’re excited to announce that our first Gemini Embedding text model ( gemini-embedding-001 ) is now generally available to developers in the Gemini API and Vertex AI. This embedding model has consistently held a top spot on the Massive Text Embedding Benchmark (MTEB) Multilingual leaderboard since the experimental launch in March. Surpassing both our previous text embedding models and external offerings in diverse tasks, from retrieval to classification, gemini-embedding-001 provides a unified cutting edge experience across domains, including science, legal, finance, and coding. Here is how Gemini Embedding compares to other commercially available proprietary models:

*Legacy Google models are a combination of the highest scores from 3 Gemini API and VertexAI models: text-embedding-004, text-embedding-005, and text-multilingual-embedding-002

More detailed results are available in our technical report*.

Model details An incredibly versatile model, Gemini Embedding supports over 100 languages and has a 2048 maximum input token length. It also utilizes the Matryoshka Representation Learning (MRL) technique, which allows developers to scale the output dimensions down from the default 3072. This flexibility enables you to optimize for performance and storage costs to fit your specific needs. For the highest quality results, we recommend using 3072, 1536, or 768 output dimensions.

Rate limits and pricing We offer both free and paid tiers in the Gemini API, so you can experiment with gemini-embedding-001 at no cost, or ramp up with significantly higher limits for your production needs. The Gemini Embedding model is priced at $0.15 per 1M input tokens.

Start building with Gemini Embedding Developers can now access the Gemini Embedding model ( gemini-embedding-001 ) via the Gemini API, which you can start working with for free through Google AI Studio. It’s compatible with the existing embed_content endpoint.

from google import genai client = genai.Client() result = client.models.embed_content( model="gemini-embedding-001", contents="What is the meaning of life?" ) print(result.embeddings) Python Copied