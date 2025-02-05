Gemini 2.0: Flash, Flash-Lite and Pro

Gemini 2.0 Family expands for developers

Today we announced exciting updates that make Gemini 2.0 available to more developers and production use. The following models are now available in the Gemini API via Google AI Studio and in Vertex AI: Gemini 2.0 Flash is now generally available, with higher rate limits, stronger performance, and simplified pricing. Gemini 2.0 Flash-Lite, a new variant that is our most cost-efficient model yet, is now available in public preview. Gemini 2.0 Pro, an experimental update to our best model yet for coding and complex prompts, is now available. Together with the recently-launched Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental, our Flash variant that reasons before answering, these releases make Gemini 2.0 capabilities available to a broad range of use cases and applications.

Model features Gemini 2.0 Flash offers a comprehensive suite of features, including native tool use, a 1 million token context window, and multimodal input. It currently supports text output, with image and audio output capabilities and the Multimodal Live API planned for general availability in the coming months. Gemini 2.0 Flash-Lite is cost-optimized for large scale text output use cases.

Model performance The Gemini 2.0 models deliver significant performance improvements over Gemini 1.5 across a range of benchmarks.

As with prior models, Gemini 2.0 Flash defaults to a concise style that makes it easier to use and reduces cost. It can also be prompted to use a more verbose style that produces better results in chat-oriented use cases.

Gemini Pricing We continue to reduce costs with Gemini 2.0 Flash and 2.0 Flash-Lite. Both have a single price per input type, removing the Gemini 1.5 Flash distinction between short and long context requests. This means the cost of both 2.0 Flash and Flash-Lite can be lower than Gemini 1.5 Flash with mixed-context workloads, despite the performance improvements that both deliver.