Three MarTech solutions putting generative AI in marketing

Marketing isn't just about big ideas, it's about the code that brings them to life. As demand for personalized campaigns and customer experiences grows, developers play a crucial role in turning creative vision into scalable, measurable solutions. To bridge the gap between marketing and engineering, Google has introduced a range of generative AI-powered, open-source MarTech solutions— that can be used for Google campaigns and beyond.
Whether you’re transforming video into new formats, creating and managing images at scale, or generating high-quality written text for ads, developers can streamline the generation and management of marketing materials with these three innovative tools.
From YouTube ads to social media clips, video is one of the most powerful ways to build awareness and connect with audiences. But creating multiple versions for different platforms and audiences can be expensive and time-consuming.
ViGenAiR harnesses multimodal generative AI models on Google Cloud to automatically turn long-form video ads into shorter, format-specific versions, while extracting key information to target different audiences. Choose from Al-suggested variants or take full creative control with manual editing—and generate video, image, and text assets to power Demand Gen and YouTube video campaigns.
With ViGenAiR, you’ll have access to:
ViGenAiR uses Gemini on Vertex AI to understand the storyline of a video, before splitting it into separate audio and video segments. Once broken into sections like spoken dialogue, visual shots, on-screen text, and background music, ViGenAiR uses the information to combine sections of the video that are semantically and contextually related, so the video won't be cut mid-dialogue nor mid-scene. These coherent A/V segments serve as the building blocks for both gen AI and user-driven recombination.
Creating the right visuals for every ad group is essential—but managing thousands, or even millions, of images can quickly create operational bottlenecks for marketers.
Adios, powered by Gemini, is an open-source solution that makes it easy for marketers to upload and manage image assets for thousands of ad groups. No images? No problems. Adios uses the Imagen model, on Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform, to generate personalized, high-quality images tailored to your specific ad group context—boosting your campaign's look and performance.
Adios helps your marketing teams:
The latest version of Adios offers increased configuration flexibility, so you can easily change AI models, GCP region, and other settings without editing the code. Recent updates include improved stability and reliability of gen API interactions, and automatic retrying of failed requests for a smoother and more robust experience. Text-to-image prompt generation uses Gemini 1.5 Flash, while the Google Ads API uses version 17.
Search campaigns put your brand in front of consumers exactly when they're looking for a product or service. However, writing Search ads can take time and the current tools available often produce generic ad copy that lack a brand’s unique tone and style.
Copycat is a Python package that uses Gemini models to analyze your top-performing ads and brand guidelines. The tool learns your unique tone of voice and style, and generates high-quality, on-brand ad copy using new keywords. Whether you need to rewrite, expand, or generate new Responsive Search Ads and Text Ads, Copycat offers:
Copycat should be trained with high-quality search ads from your Google Ads account. Using Affinity Propagation, it reduces the training ads to a smaller set of "exemplar ads" to ensure diversity and minimize redundancy. Gemini then generates a style guide from the exemplar ads, and you can also include your own guidelines. Copycat combines the style guide with your keywords and instructions to create a prompt for Gemini that generates the new ad copy. And if you have existing headlines or descriptions, Copycat can fill in the remaining slots in your ads.
Excited by the possibilities of these gen Al solutions?
We're highlighting even more tools to help developers bring big marketing ideas to life. Keep an eye out for more updates in our MarTech series on the Google for Developers blog, or check out our MarTech solutions guide to keep exploring even more innovative tools you can implement, today.