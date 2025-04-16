Three MarTech solutions putting generative AI in marketing

Marketing isn't just about big ideas, it's about the code that brings them to life. As demand for personalized campaigns and customer experiences grows, developers play a crucial role in turning creative vision into scalable, measurable solutions. To bridge the gap between marketing and engineering, Google has introduced a range of generative AI-powered, open-source MarTech solutions— that can be used for Google campaigns and beyond.

Whether you’re transforming video into new formats, creating and managing images at scale, or generating high-quality written text for ads, developers can streamline the generation and management of marketing materials with these three innovative tools.



ViGenAiR

Recraft video ads for wider impact with gen AI

From YouTube ads to social media clips, video is one of the most powerful ways to build awareness and connect with audiences. But creating multiple versions for different platforms and audiences can be expensive and time-consuming.

ViGenAiR harnesses multimodal generative AI models on Google Cloud to automatically turn long-form video ads into shorter, format-specific versions, while extracting key information to target different audiences. Choose from Al-suggested variants or take full creative control with manual editing—and generate video, image, and text assets to power Demand Gen and YouTube video campaigns.

With ViGenAiR, you’ll have access to:

Asset variety: Broaden your asset inventory with multiple vertical and square videos, including Demand Gen image and text assets.

Personalization: Reach and engage the right audience with personalized videos and storylines.

Quality: Generate videos that follow YouTube’s ABCDs (Attention, Branding, Connection, Direction), and automatically reframe for vertical and square formats.

Efficiency: Easily create new iterations and reduce the time and cost to produce video.



How ViGenAiR uses gen AI video editing for ads

ViGenAiR uses Gemini on Vertex AI to understand the storyline of a video, before splitting it into separate audio and video segments. Once broken into sections like spoken dialogue, visual shots, on-screen text, and background music, ViGenAiR uses the information to combine sections of the video that are semantically and contextually related, so the video won't be cut mid-dialogue nor mid-scene. These coherent A/V segments serve as the building blocks for both gen AI and user-driven recombination.