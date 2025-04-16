Cloud / Gemini / Google AI Studio

Three MarTech solutions putting generative AI in marketing

APR 16, 2025
Christoph Scherf Engagement Manager
Mohab Fekry Customer Solutions Engineer

Marketing isn't just about big ideas, it's about the code that brings them to life. As demand for personalized campaigns and customer experiences grows, developers play a crucial role in turning creative vision into scalable, measurable solutions. To bridge the gap between marketing and engineering, Google has introduced a range of generative AI-powered, open-source MarTech solutions— that can be used for Google campaigns and beyond.

Whether you’re transforming video into new formats, creating and managing images at scale, or generating high-quality written text for ads, developers can streamline the generation and management of marketing materials with these three innovative tools.


ViGenAiR

Recraft video ads for wider impact with gen AI

From YouTube ads to social media clips, video is one of the most powerful ways to build awareness and connect with audiences. But creating multiple versions for different platforms and audiences can be expensive and time-consuming.

ViGenAiR harnesses multimodal generative AI models on Google Cloud to automatically turn long-form video ads into shorter, format-specific versions, while extracting key information to target different audiences. Choose from Al-suggested variants or take full creative control with manual editing—and generate video, image, and text assets to power Demand Gen and YouTube video campaigns.

With ViGenAiR, you’ll have access to:

  • Asset variety: Broaden your asset inventory with multiple vertical and square videos, including Demand Gen image and text assets.

  • Personalization: Reach and engage the right audience with personalized videos and storylines.

  • Quality: Generate videos that follow YouTube’s ABCDs (Attention, Branding, Connection, Direction), and automatically reframe for vertical and square formats.

  • Efficiency: Easily create new iterations and reduce the time and cost to produce video.


How ViGenAiR uses gen AI video editing for ads

ViGenAiR uses Gemini on Vertex AI to understand the storyline of a video, before splitting it into separate audio and video segments. Once broken into sections like spoken dialogue, visual shots, on-screen text, and background music, ViGenAiR uses the information to combine sections of the video that are semantically and contextually related, so the video won't be cut mid-dialogue nor mid-scene. These coherent A/V segments serve as the building blocks for both gen AI and user-driven recombination.

A flow diagram showing the architecture of how ViGenAiR uses gen AI video editing for ads
Keep exploring on GitHub.

Adios

Manage and generate personalized advertising with AI

Creating the right visuals for every ad group is essential—but managing thousands, or even millions, of images can quickly create operational bottlenecks for marketers.

Adios, powered by Gemini, is an open-source solution that makes it easy for marketers to upload and manage image assets for thousands of ad groups. No images? No problems. Adios uses the Imagen model, on Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform, to generate personalized, high-quality images tailored to your specific ad group context—boosting your campaign's look and performance.

Adios helps your marketing teams:

  • Generate at scale: Create millions of images tailored to your ad groups and integrate almost any gen AI API with minimal code adjustments.

  • Automate asset management: Upload and manage image assets in Google Ads, whether you've generated them with Adios or not.

  • Review generated images: Ensure optimal quality by manually reviewing generated images before they go live.

  • Test A/B experiments: Create Google Ads experiments to compare the performance of new image assets against existing ones.


Adios for AI-driven content creation

The latest version of Adios offers increased configuration flexibility, so you can easily change AI models, GCP region, and other settings without editing the code. Recent updates include improved stability and reliability of gen API interactions, and automatic retrying of failed requests for a smoother and more robust experience. Text-to-image prompt generation uses Gemini 1.5 Flash, while the Google Ads API uses version 17.

Flow diagram demonstrating how Adios manages ad groups and creates images for ad campaigns with text-to-image
Take the technical deep dive on GitHub.

Copycat

Generate on-brand ad copy for Google Search campaigns

Search campaigns put your brand in front of consumers exactly when they're looking for a product or service. However, writing Search ads can take time and the current tools available often produce generic ad copy that lack a brand’s unique tone and style.

Copycat is a Python package that uses Gemini models to analyze your top-performing ads and brand guidelines. The tool learns your unique tone of voice and style, and generates high-quality, on-brand ad copy using new keywords. Whether you need to rewrite, expand, or generate new Responsive Search Ads and Text Ads, Copycat offers:

  • Efficiency: Generate compelling ad copy quickly for various campaigns, saving time and resources.

  • Quality: Maintain high ad standards that reflect your brand's unique style.

  • Scalability: Expand your Google Ads reach without compromising quality or brand consistency.

How Copycat uses AI for ad copywriting

Copycat should be trained with high-quality search ads from your Google Ads account. Using Affinity Propagation, it reduces the training ads to a smaller set of "exemplar ads" to ensure diversity and minimize redundancy. Gemini then generates a style guide from the exemplar ads, and you can also include your own guidelines. Copycat combines the style guide with your keywords and instructions to create a prompt for Gemini that generates the new ad copy. And if you have existing headlines or descriptions, Copycat can fill in the remaining slots in your ads.

A flow diagram showing how Copycat uses Gemini models to learn and content voice and style to generate on brand, high quality ad copy
Get started on GitHub

Explore MarTech tools

Excited by the possibilities of these gen Al solutions?

We're highlighting even more tools to help developers bring big marketing ideas to life. Keep an eye out for more updates in our MarTech series on the Google for Developers blog, or check out our MarTech solutions guide to keep exploring even more innovative tools you can implement, today.

