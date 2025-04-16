Making it easier to build with the Gemini API in Google AI Studio

Today, we're rolling out updates to Google AI Studio to accelerate your development with the Gemini API. We've refreshed the UI with a developer-first focus and expanded our gallery of starter apps , providing new inspiration and templates for you to start building with the Gemini API.

We've updated Google AI Studio for a cleaner look and more intuitive prompting experience. We streamlined the layout based on your feedback, making it easier to test models and navigate, all while keeping essential developer tools at the forefront.

To go beyond simple prompting and accelerate your path from prototype to production with the Gemini API, we've revamped the Starter Apps experience. It now features native code editing so you can build within Google AI Studio. These Starter Apps are fully functional samples of model capabilities that you can edit, share, and integrate into your applications.



Get inspired from the start

Create apps from code snippets or get inspiration from the Starter App gallery with interactive examples that you can use, learn from, fork, and share. They show a wide range of Gemini model capabilities like multimodal understanding, function calling, media generation, and audio streaming.

We added 10+ starter apps, with more continuing to roll out over the coming weeks, including: