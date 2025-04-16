Gemini / Google AI Studio

Making it easier to build with the Gemini API in Google AI Studio

APR 16, 2025
Olivier Lacombe Group Product Manager
Kat Kampf Product Manager Google AI Studio
Ammaar Reshi UX Design Lead AI Studio

Today, we're rolling out updates to Google AI Studio to accelerate your development with the Gemini API. We've refreshed the UI with a developer-first focus and expanded our gallery of starter apps, providing new inspiration and templates for you to start building with the Gemini API.


A new streamlined experience

We've updated Google AI Studio for a cleaner look and more intuitive prompting experience. We streamlined the layout based on your feedback, making it easier to test models and navigate, all while keeping essential developer tools at the forefront.

Key improvements include:

  • New Starter Apps: Modify them using the built-in code editor, then save, share, and integrate the code in your projects.

  • Refined prompting interface: Enjoy a cleaner "Studio" workspace with a persistent top action bar for common tasks.

  • Dedicated developer dashboard: Quickly access API keys and the changelog via the new "Dashboard" tab.


Start building with Gemini

To go beyond simple prompting and accelerate your path from prototype to production with the Gemini API, we've revamped the Starter Apps experience. It now features native code editing so you can build within Google AI Studio. These Starter Apps are fully functional samples of model capabilities that you can edit, share, and integrate into your applications.


Get inspired from the start

Create apps from code snippets or get inspiration from the Starter App gallery with interactive examples that you can use, learn from, fork, and share. They show a wide range of Gemini model capabilities like multimodal understanding, function calling, media generation, and audio streaming.

We added 10+ starter apps, with more continuing to roll out over the coming weeks, including:

  • Video Toys: Generate education games based on a YouTube video using Gemini 2.5 Pro video understanding and reasoning.

Link to Youtube Video (visible only when JS is disabled)

  • Gemini OS: Add your own app to pay homage to a retro operating system that was fully vibe-coded with Gemini 2.5 Pro.

Link to Youtube Video (visible only when JS is disabled)

  • GIF Maker: Remix and create gifs using Gemini 2.0 Flash with native image generation.
  • Spatial Understanding: Visualize bounding boxes with improved segmentation masks on images using Gemini 2.0 Flash spatial understanding.
  • Co-drawing: Co-create with Gemini 2.5 Pro as your drawing partner.

Customize each app via our built-in code editor. Save, share, and integrate code into your app. All provided code is available for use in your own projects.


Get started with the Gemini API in Google AI Studio

We launched these updates to make it easier for you to build with the Gemini API. Try it today in Google AI Studio–we can’t wait to see what you build next.

posted in:
Previous
Next
Related Posts
Apigee announces general availability of APIM Extension Processor
Cloud Cloud Announcements Problem-Solving

Apigee announces general availability of APIM Extension Processor

April 15, 2025
Three MarTech solutions putting generative AI in marketing
Cloud Gemini AI Case Studies Business and Leadership

Three MarTech solutions putting generative AI in marketing

April 16, 2025
Bring your ideas to life: Veo 2 video generation available for developers
Gemini Google AI Studio AI Announcements Industry Trends

Bring your ideas to life: Veo 2 video generation available for developers

April 15, 2025