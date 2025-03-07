State-of-the-art text embedding via the Gemini API

[Image created by Google with Gemini 2.0 Flash native image generation]



Today, we’re making a new experimental Gemini Embedding text model (gemini-embedding-exp-03-07)1 available in the Gemini API.

Trained on the Gemini model itself, this embedding model has inherited Gemini’s understanding of language and nuanced context making it applicable for a wide range of uses. This new embedding model surpasses our previous state-of-the-art model (text-embedding-004), achieves the top rank on the Massive Text Embedding Benchmark (MTEB) Multilingual leaderboard, and comes with new features like longer input token length!



Our most capable text embedding model yet

We've trained our model to be remarkably general, delivering exceptional performance across diverse domains, including finance, science, legal, search, and more. It works effectively out-of-the-box, eliminating the need for extensive fine-tuning for specific tasks.

The MTEB (Multilingual) leaderboard ranks text embedding models across diverse tasks such as retrieval and classification to provide a comprehensive benchmark for model comparison. Our Gemini Embedding model achieves a mean (task) score of 68.32–a margin of +5.81 over the next competing model.