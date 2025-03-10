Developer-focused sessions and talks at Google Cloud Next '25

2025 is an exciting year to be a developer. At Google Cloud, we’ve been focusing on how to enable you to build AI powered applications, and my team and I are very excited to meet as many of you as possible at Google Cloud Next 2025, kicking off April 9th in Las Vegas. There we'll get to show you what we have in store for developers working across every industry, architecture and specialty.

To help you navigate our extensive agenda, I'll point out some of the key sessions. I also encourage you to check out our YouTube playlist we'll be populating throughout the show, so you can catch up at your own pace.



Google Cloud Next '25 talks you shouldn't miss

We have an impressive developer-focused line-up at Next, focused on making you more productive and informed as you use Google Cloud. Here are some of my team’s favorites:

We’re excited about what AI adoption has meant to developer productivity at Google. Join Shivani Govil, Amit Patel, and Niranjan Tulpule to Unlock developer productivity with AI and hear how we’re improving velocity in software migrations, and partnering with AI to close bugs. Find out why Agents are all you need, and hear how Gemini 2.0 is built for our agentic age; how your next applications can delight and empower users with Agents - all powered by the brilliance of Gemini. Then join Enterprise-ready generative AI with Apigee with Antony Arul, Ruben Gonzalez, and Michael Vakoc to learn how our Apigee can make enterprise gen AI governance and access control easier and friendlier.

The theme of developer productivity continues in Reimagining the IDP: How cloud changes your developer platform with Richard Seroter and Anna Berenberg. Showcasing Google Cloud IDP through live demos, you’ll learn about our new development and operational platform designed to keep your platform engineers and developers focused on building your next great application.

Platform engineers and architects . . . ready for some AI assistance to get your next project kicked off faster? Join Revolutionize application design with Gemini Cloud Assist with Wael Manasra, Marcello Pedersen, and Thirumalesh Reddy to hear about how Cloud Assist can collaborate with you to recommend the right architecture decisions. Then to dive deeper on deciding about which runtimes, infrastructure, back-end and platform work best for your app, find Fran Hinkelman and Matt Thompson to attend their talk on Where do I run my app? to find those answers and more.

Many of you are wondering how to move workloads from other clouds, or from on-prem infrastructure, and get the jobs situated on Google Cloud. Eitan Eibschutz and Erez Geva have you covered with How to migrate from AWS and Azure to Google Cloud runtimes to help you modernize and smooth the way to cloudy workloads.



Developer attractions at Google Cloud Next '25

Talks help you learn from the best, but some of us just want to go get our hands on the tech, and you'll be happy to know we have an even bigger presence than last year for developers to explore and build. Head to our Learning Pods to ask questions, see practical methods in action, and try out the lessons you've picked up, whether for real-time data in your AI agents or securing the infrastructure of your cloud apps.

If you'd prefer more independent building and experimentation, the Makerspace will offer some basic recipes or instructions, and then leave it to you to code, collaborate and create. Of course our experts will be on hand for questions or just general enthusiastic cheerleading!

While you're at the show, join the Google Developer Program for a chance to get to know other experts and find out about resources for continuing your learning journey. We'll have a big contingent at Next ready to greet and welcome you.



Compete with the best

For those of you who like Kaggle and similar competitions, or just want to put your skills to the test, we've got an exciting partnership with Major League Baseball and their extensive collection of data. You can enter to win some substantial prizes if your AI apps can truly shift how baseball fans get engaged with MLB events, stats and highlights. Use any of Google's AI tools or products, and the provided datasets, to think outside the diamond.

Up for batting at your own pace? We will have code challenge zones set up to help you put your development skills to the test while also getting help from our experts, with perks and prizes for the top contenders.



Join us at Google Cloud Next '25

I'm eager to see you at Next. It's a great way to meet developers, customers, partners and Googlers from all over the world. I get to talk to data analysts, security operations experts, front-end designers and every other specialty under the sun, all eager to learn and share. Everyone brings a fresh, unique perspective to Next, and I hope to see you there.

Come for the big announcements and the keynote speakers.

Come for the latest in AI models, training, evaluation and agent workflows.

Come for the fantastic food and shows of Las Vegas.

Or just come because the best ideas happen when devs get together.

See you there 🙂

