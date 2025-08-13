Gemini CLI + VS Code: Native diffing and context-aware workflows

Get ready to experience the future of command-line apps from within VS Code! Our latest Gemini CLI update brings a new level of intelligence directly to your VS Code integrated terminal. This isn't just any update; it evolves how you interact with your projects, offering a deep IDE integration that understands your context and suggests changes right where you need them.



What's new: A deeper integration

This update fundamentally changes how Gemini CLI interacts with your editor, making your developer workflows smoother and more efficient.

Workspace & selection context: When you connect your VS Code IDE to Gemini CLI, Gemini CLI has direct access to your workspace. It becomes aware of the files you have open and can access selected text. This allows the CLI to provide targeted and contextually relevant suggestions, as the tool understands precisely what you're working on at the moment.