Gemini CLI + VS Code: Native diffing and context-aware workflows

Get ready to experience the future of command-line apps from within VS Code! Our latest Gemini CLI update brings a new level of intelligence directly to your VS Code integrated terminal. This isn't just any update; it evolves how you interact with your projects, offering a deep IDE integration that understands your context and suggests changes right where you need them.
This update fundamentally changes how Gemini CLI interacts with your editor, making your developer workflows smoother and more efficient.
Ready to try it out? The setup is straightforward.
1: Prerequisites:
2: One-time setup: From your integrated terminal, run the
/ide install command to install the necessary companion extension
3: Toggle integration: After the one-time setup, you can easily manage the integration:
/ide enable
/ide disable
Enable IDE integration today and experience a new way to build with Gemini CLI and VS Code.