Build with Google Antigravity, our new agentic development platform

Development is lifting off. The tools of yesterday focused on helping you write code faster; the tools of tomorrow need to help you orchestrate it. Today, we’re introducing Google Antigravity, a new agentic development platform designed to help you operate at a higher, task-oriented level.

Antigravity isn't just an editor—it's a development platform that combines a familiar, AI-powered coding experience with a new agent-first interface. This allows you to deploy agents that autonomously plan, execute, and verify complex tasks across your editor, terminal, and browser.

A new way to work

We built Antigravity because we believe agents shouldn't just be chatbots in a sidebar; they should have their own dedicated space to work. The platform introduces two distinct ways to interact with your code: