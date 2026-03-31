ADK Go 1.0 Arrives!

AI agents are transitioning from experimental scripts to production services. For developers, this shift requires systems that are observable, secure, and extensible.
Nineteen years after Golang was first created at Google, we are thrilled to continue that legacy of high-performance engineering with the launch of Agent Development Kit for Go 1.0. These updates expand on the existing ADK Go architecture that enable complex multi-agent systems - from step-by-step and concurrent
SequentialAgents and
ParallelAgents to iterative
LoopAgents.
Let's take a look at the newest ADK Go features, including:
The biggest hurdle in deploying agents is their inherent non-determinism. When an agent fails, you need to know why. Was it a tool failure? A model hallucination? Or a latent API call?
ADK Go 1.0 introduces native OpenTelemetry (OTel) integration. By simply plugging in an OTel
TraceProvider, every model call and tool execution loop generates structured traces and spans to help debug complex agent logic.
// OTel Initialization in ADK Go
telemetryProviders, err := telemetry.New(ctx, telemetry.WithOtelToCloud(true),
)
if err != nil {
log.Fatal(err)
}
defer telemetryProviders.Shutdown(ctx)
// Register as global OTel providers
telemetryProviders.SetGlobalOtelProviders()
// Initialize the runner with Telemetry support
r, _ := runner.New(runner.Config{
Agent: myAgent,
Telemetry: telemetry.NewOTel(tp),
})
This allows you to visualize the agent's "chain of thought" alongside your existing application metrics in tools like Cloud Trace.
We believe that core agent logic should remain concise and clean. Our new Plugin System allows you to inject cross-cutting concerns—like logging, security filters, and self-correction—without modifying the agent's primary instructions.
One of our favorite new additions is the Retry and Reflect plugin. It intercepts tool errors, feeds them back to the model, and allows the agent to self-correct its own parameters and try again. It’s "self-healing" code, built right into the framework, that reduces the need for manual intervention.
// Adding Plugins to the Runner
r, _ := runner.New(runner.Config{
Agent: myAgent,
SessionService: mySessionService,
PluginConfig: runner.PluginConfig{
Plugins: []*plugin.Plugin{
// Automatically retries failed tool calls with reflection
retryandreflect.MustNew(retryandreflect.WithMaxRetries(3)),
// Centralized logging for every turn
loggingplugin.MustNew(""),
},
},
})
Security isn't just about code; it's about control. In accordance with Safe AI Framework (SAIF) guidelines, ADK Go now supports a robust Request Confirmation flow.
For sensitive operations—like financial transactions or production database changes—you can now flag tools as
RequireConfirmation. The agent will pause its execution, generate a confirmation event, and wait for a human signal before proceeding.
// Human-in-the-loop Tool Setup
myTool, _ := functiontool.New(functiontool.Config{
Name: "delete_database",
Description: "Deletes a production database instance.",
RequireConfirmation: true, // Triggers the HITL approval flow
}, deleteDBFunc)
As part of the 1.0 release, ADK Go now supports defining agents directly through YAML configurations, ensuring feature parity and cross-language consistency. This means developers can manage and run agents via the
adk command-line tool without writing boilerplate Go code for every configuration change.
# agent_config.yaml
name: customer_service
description: An agent that handles customer questions for an airline.
instruction: >
You are a customer agent that helps users booking flights.
You are always helpful.
tools:
- name: "google_search"
- name: "builtin_code_executor"
sub_agents:
- "policy_agent"
- "booking_agent"
This enables your team to rapidly iterate on agent persona and sub-agent hierarchies without rebuilding the core binary, making it easier to separate configuration from business logic.
No agent is an island. The Agent2Agent (A2A) protocol has been refined to support seamless communication between Go, Java, and Python agents. ADK Go simplifies this orchestration by automatically managing event ordering and response aggregation. This ensures data from remote agents is processed reliably even during partial-response streams. By handling these multi-agent protocol details, A2A allows your agents to focus on delegating tasks and sharing insights effectively.
Get started today with our Quickstart Guide and dive into our GitHub repository to start building the next generation of production-grade AI.
Don't forget to join our community on Reddit or the ADK Community Google Group and share what you're building. We love to hear from you!
The future of Go agents is here. Let’s build it.