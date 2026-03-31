ADK Go 1.0 Arrives!

AI agents are transitioning from experimental scripts to production services. For developers, this shift requires systems that are observable, secure, and extensible. Nineteen years after Golang was first created at Google, we are thrilled to continue that legacy of high-performance engineering with the launch of Agent Development Kit for Go 1.0. These updates expand on the existing ADK Go architecture that enable complex multi-agent systems - from step-by-step and concurrent SequentialAgents and ParallelAgents to iterative LoopAgents . Let's take a look at the newest ADK Go features, including: Using OpenTelemetry integration for deep tracing

Implementing self-healing logic with the Plugin System

Enforcing safety guardrails for sensitive operations with Human-in-the-Loop confirmations

Scaling for portability by defining agents via YAML configurations

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Peek Inside the Black Box with OpenTelemetry The biggest hurdle in deploying agents is their inherent non-determinism. When an agent fails, you need to know why. Was it a tool failure? A model hallucination? Or a latent API call? ADK Go 1.0 introduces native OpenTelemetry (OTel) integration. By simply plugging in an OTel TraceProvider , every model call and tool execution loop generates structured traces and spans to help debug complex agent logic.

// OTel Initialization in ADK Go telemetryProviders, err := telemetry.New(ctx, telemetry.WithOtelToCloud(true), ) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } defer telemetryProviders.Shutdown(ctx) // Register as global OTel providers telemetryProviders.SetGlobalOtelProviders() // Initialize the runner with Telemetry support r, _ := runner.New(runner.Config{ Agent: myAgent, Telemetry: telemetry.NewOTel(tp), }) Go Copied

This allows you to visualize the agent's "chain of thought" alongside your existing application metrics in tools like Cloud Trace. Extensibility Without the Bloat: The New Plugin System We believe that core agent logic should remain concise and clean. Our new Plugin System allows you to inject cross-cutting concerns—like logging, security filters, and self-correction—without modifying the agent's primary instructions. One of our favorite new additions is the Retry and Reflect plugin. It intercepts tool errors, feeds them back to the model, and allows the agent to self-correct its own parameters and try again. It’s "self-healing" code, built right into the framework, that reduces the need for manual intervention.

// Adding Plugins to the Runner r, _ := runner.New(runner.Config{ Agent: myAgent, SessionService: mySessionService, PluginConfig: runner.PluginConfig{ Plugins: []*plugin.Plugin{ // Automatically retries failed tool calls with reflection retryandreflect.MustNew(retryandreflect.WithMaxRetries(3)), // Centralized logging for every turn loggingplugin.MustNew(""), }, }, }) Go Copied

Trust, but Verify: Human-in-the-Loop (HITL) Security isn't just about code; it's about control. In accordance with Safe AI Framework (SAIF) guidelines, ADK Go now supports a robust Request Confirmation flow. For sensitive operations—like financial transactions or production database changes—you can now flag tools as RequireConfirmation . The agent will pause its execution, generate a confirmation event, and wait for a human signal before proceeding.

// Human-in-the-loop Tool Setup myTool, _ := functiontool.New(functiontool.Config{ Name: "delete_database", Description: "Deletes a production database instance.", RequireConfirmation: true, // Triggers the HITL approval flow }, deleteDBFunc) Go Copied

Configurable Agents via YAML As part of the 1.0 release, ADK Go now supports defining agents directly through YAML configurations, ensuring feature parity and cross-language consistency. This means developers can manage and run agents via the adk command-line tool without writing boilerplate Go code for every configuration change.

# agent_config.yaml name: customer_service description: An agent that handles customer questions for an airline. instruction: > You are a customer agent that helps users booking flights. You are always helpful. tools: - name: "google_search" - name: "builtin_code_executor" sub_agents: - "policy_agent" - "booking_agent" Go Copied