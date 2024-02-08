How We Made the CES 2024 AR Experience: Android Virtual Guide, powered by Geospatial Creator

Navigating a large-scale convention like CES can be overwhelming. To enhance the attendee experience, we've created a 360° event-scale augmented reality (AR) experience in our Google booth. Our friendly Android Bot served as a digital guide, providing:

In partnership with Left Field Labs and Adobe, we used Google’s latest AR technologies to inspire developers, creators, and brands on how to elevate the conference experience for attendees. Here’s a behind the scenes look at how we used Geospatial Creator, powered by ARCore and Photorealistic 3D Tiles from Google Maps Platform, to promote the power and usefulness of Google on Android.

Geospatial Creator in Adobe Aero Pre-Release

Geospatial Creator in Adobe Aero enables creators and developers to easily visualize where in the real-world they want to place their digital content, similar to how Google Earth visualizes the world. With Geospatial Creator, we were able to bring up Las Vegas Convention Center in Photorealistic 3D Tiles from Google Maps Platform and understand the surroundings of where the Google Booth would be placed. In this case, the booth did not exist in the Photorealistic 3D Tiles because it was a temporary build for the conference. However, by utilizing the 3D model of the booth and the coordinates of where it would be built, we were able to easily estimate and visualize the booth inside of Adobe Aero and build the experience around it seamlessly, including anchoring points for the digital content and the best attendee viewing points for the experience.

"At CES 2024, the Android AR experience, created in partnership with the Google AR, Android, and Adobe teams, brought smiles and excitement to attendees - ultimately that's what it's all about. The experience not only showcased the amazing potential of app-less AR with Geospatial Creator, but also demonstrated its practical applications in enhancing event navigation and engagement, all accessible with a simple QR scan."

Adobe Aero provided us with an easy way to visualize and anchor the AR experience around the 3D model of the Google Booth at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

With Geospatial Creator, we had multiple advantages for designing the experience:

Rapid iteration with live previews of 3D assets and high fidelity visualization of the location with Photorealistic 3D Tiles from Google Maps Platform were crucial for building a location-based, AR experience without having to be there physically.

Easy selection of the Las Vegas Convention Center and robust previews of the environment, as you would navigate in Google Earth, helped us visualize and develop the AR experience with precision and alignment to the real world location.

In addition, Google Street View imagery generated a panoramic skybox, which helped visualize the sight lines in Cinema 4D for storyboards. We also imported this and Photorealistic 3D Tiles from Google Maps Platform into Unreal Engine to visualize occlusion models at real world scale.

In Adobe Aero, we did the final assembly of all 3D assets and created all interactive behaviors in the experience. We also used it for animating simpler navigational elements, like the info panel assets in the booth.

Previous Next AR development was primarily done with Geospatial Creator in Adobe Aero. Supplementary tools, including Unreal Engine and Autodesk Maya, were used to bring the experience to life.





Adobe Aero also supports Google Play Instant apps and App Clips1, which means attendees did not have to download an app to access the experience. They simply scanned a QR code at the booth and launched directly into the experience, which proved to be ideal for onboarding users and reducing friction especially at a busy event like CES.

Unreal Engine was used to bring in the Photorealistic 3D Tiles, allowing them to build the 3D animated Android Bot that really interacted closely with the surrounding environment. This approach was crucial for previews of the experience, allowing us to understand sight lines and where to best locate content for optimal viewing from the Google booth.

Autodesk Maya was used to create the Android Bot character, environmental masks, and additional 3D props for the different scenes in the experience. It was also used for authoring the final materials.

Babylon exporter was used for exporting from Autodesk Maya to glTF format for importing into Adobe Aero.

Figma was used for designing flat user interface elements that could be easily imported into Adobe Aero.

Cinema 4D was used for additional visualization and promotional shots, which helped with stakeholder alignment during the development of the experience.





Designing the experience

During the design phase, we envisioned the AR experience to have multiple interactions, so attendees could experience the delight of seeing precise and robust AR elements blended into the real world around them. In addition, they could experience the helpfulness of contextual information embedded into the real objects around them, providing the right information at the right time.

To make the AR experience more engaging for attendees, we created several possibilities for people to interact with their environment (click to enlarge).

Creative storyboarding

Creating an effective storyboard for a Geospatial AR experience using Adobe Aero begins with a clear vision of how the digital overlays interact with the real-world locations.

Left Field Labs started by mapping out key geographical points at the Las Vegas Convention Center location where the Google booth was going to stand, integrating physical and digital elements along the way. Each scene sketched in the storyboard illustrated how virtual objects and real-world environments would interplay, ensuring that user interactions and movements felt natural and intuitive.





“Being able to pin content to a location that’s mapped by Google and use Photorealistic 3D Tiles in Google’s Geospatial Creator provided incredible freedom when choosing how the experience would move around the environment. It gave us the flexibility to create the best flow possible.”

– Chris Wnuk, Technical Director at Left Field Labs