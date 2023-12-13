It's time for developers and enterprises to build with Gemini Pro

Link copied to clipboard

Posted by Jeanine Banks – VP/GM, Developer X and Developer Relations, and Burak Gokturk – VP/GM, Cloud AI and Industry Solutions

Last week, we announced Gemini, our largest and most capable AI model and the next step in our journey to make AI more helpful for everyone. It comes in three sizes: Ultra, Pro and Nano. We've already started rolling out Gemini in our products: Gemini Nano is in Android, starting with Pixel 8 Pro, and a specifically tuned version of Gemini Pro is in Bard.

Today, we’re making Gemini Pro available for developers and enterprises to build for your own use cases, and we’ll be further fine-tuning it in the weeks and months ahead as we listen and learn from your feedback.





Gemini Pro is available today

The first version of Gemini Pro is now accessible via the Gemini API and here’s more about it:

Gemini Pro outperforms other similarly-sized models on research benchmarks.

Today’s version comes with a 32K context window for text, and future versions will have a larger context window.

It’s free to use right now, within limits, and it will be competitively priced.

It comes with a range of features: function calling, embeddings, semantic retrieval and custom knowledge grounding, and chat functionality.

It supports 38 languages across 180+ countries and territories worldwide.

In today’s release, Gemini Pro accepts text as input and generates text as output. We’ve also made a dedicated Gemini Pro Vision multimodal endpoint available today that accepts text and imagery as input, with text output.

SDKs are available for Gemini Pro to help you build apps that run anywhere. Python, Android (Kotlin), Node.js, Swift and JavaScript are all supported.

