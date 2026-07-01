Moving AI Agents from prototype to production creates new challenges. In real-world enterprise environments, agents can get stuck in infinite loops, bypass key business logic due to hallucinations, or fail without raising clean exceptions. Methods focused on the model, like guardrails, skills, and prompting, can only go so far. For production-grade reliability, you need full deterministic control over your application flow.

The core issue is structural. Large language models are frequently tasked with execution orchestration—handling tasks like routing, scheduling, and error handling that traditional code already excels at. While they can get the job done, they are slow, expensive, and exhibit variance compared to a workflow or deterministic code.

On the flip side, building a traditional workflow that accounts for every single edge case is complex and impractical. Developers shouldn't have to choose between flexibility and predictability. They need the best of both.

This is why we built ADK 2.0. Building on top of the strong foundation of ADK v1—which brought intuitive model instantiation, callback controls, and elegant context abstractions to Python, Java, Go, TypeScript, and Kotlin—this new release introduces a structured workflow runtime and task-collaboration model.

ADK 2.0 workflows bridge the gap by seamlessly blending the exploratory capabilities of agents with the strict reliability of deterministic execution logic, available since March in Python and just launched for Go.

The Case for Deterministic Execution in AI Applications

A common initial pattern for AI agents has been providing an LLM with a comprehensive prompt containing instructions, tool descriptions, and a desired sequence of actions (e.g., "Step 1: Do X. Step 2: Do Y."), leaving the model to orchestrate execution dynamically.

When a business process dictates that Step B must follow Step A, it isn’t flexible. It must always proceed A → B. If you ask an autonomous agent to execute a standard business process 100 times, you might get the exact desired outcome 95 times. On other occasions, the agent could get confused and skip a step due to slightly different context conditions. Or the agent might dismiss a failure as irrelevant and move on.

Before building an autonomous agent, ask if an agent is actually the right tool for the job. If you can clearly map the workflow, use determinism. LLMs are trained to express creativity and variety — it's a feature. But business processes require exact execution. If we know that B always follows A, there is no reason to wait for the LLM model to infer the next step. Those are tokens and seconds you could be saving, if you could define and offload running that orchestration. Hence, business processes can benefit from deterministic execution.

In ADK v1, you could encode some basic parallel and serial sequences as workflow agents, but they were limited in capability. If you wanted more control you either wrote custom tools, or delegated to something like Cloud Workflows or Application Automation.

Now in ADK 2.0, we are expanding the toolkit with Workflows—a powerful new capability designed to work alongside our continued support for autonomous agents. Workflows separate execution routing from language processing. You can seamlessly compose deterministic steps—like tool calls or a Human-in-the-Loop (HITL)—with open-ended, ambiguous steps that invoke LLMs or specialized agents. You get the strict predictability and clean error handling of standard code where you need it, while reserving language models entirely for tasks that actually require cognitive reasoning.

Spectrum of Control: Blending Agents and Workflows

To evaluate the impact of these design differences, consider a standard enterprise task: Customer Refund Processing.

The Autonomous Agent Approach

In a standard autonomous agent setup, you grant the agent access to some tools and supply a system prompt outlining the refund steps in code: