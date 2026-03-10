Unleash Your Development Superpowers: Refining the Core Coding Experience

Here on the Gemini Code Assist team, our primary goal is to make the moment-to-moment experience of writing and reviewing code more fluid, intelligent, and productive. We believe that a great developer tool gets out of your way while offering powerful assistance right when and where you need it.
This post highlights recent feature additions and improvements that enhance your core coding workflow. From writing the first line of a function to navigating your project, these updates are designed to keep you in a state of flow and help you produce high-quality code faster.
Each of the features we've covered was designed with one goal in mind: to make your hands-on-keyboard coding experience as seamless and powerful as possible. By removing friction from your daily tasks and further enhancing Code Assist’s AI-assistive capability, we hope to keep you in that creative flow state where great development happens.
Now, let's zoom out. A truly powerful developer experience is one you can control and tailor to your specific needs. The following features focus on the new tools and settings that allow you to customize your interactions with Gemini, manage your development context with precision, and stay informed about the tool itself.
.aiignore) to configure your local codebase awareness. This allows you to permanently instruct Gemini to ignore specific files or directories—such as build artifacts,
node_modules, or files containing sensitive keys. This not only improves suggestion relevance by focusing on your source code, but it also enhances security and privacy by ensuring Gemini only ever learns from the code you explicitly want it to see, giving you total control over your project's context.
We’ve explored the evolution of your AI collaborator—from an assistant that speeds up your core coding tasks to a fully customizable partner that adapts to your unique workflow. Our mission is to build Gemini Code Assist that not only understands code but understands how you code. By refining the immediate, in-editor experience and providing deep customization, we aim to make your development process more intuitive, creative, and powerful.
We're incredibly excited to get these tools into your hands. Please dive in, experiment with the new features, and continue to share your feedback. The future of software development is collaborative, and we can’t wait to see what you build with Gemini Code Assist.