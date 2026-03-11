Plan mode is now available in Gemini CLI

We’re excited to bring plan mode to Gemini CLI. With plan mode, Gemini CLI focuses first on analyzing your request, planning complex changes, understanding the code base or dependencies, and all this happens in a read-only mode safe from accidental changes or executions. Plan mode will also ask you questions to clarify your goals before proposing a strategy for you to review.

Sorry, your browser doesn't support playback for this video

What is plan mode? Plan mode is a read-only mode that restricts Gemini CLI to a subset of its tools. When active, the agent can navigate your codebase, search for patterns, and read documentation, but it cannot modify any files except for its own internal plans. You can ask Gemini CLI to "research how to migrate this database" or "plan a new feature," and it will map out the dependencies and propose a solution without risk of eager code changes. Safe exploration: Use read-only tools like read_file , grep_search , and glob to validate assumptions.

Use read-only tools like , , and to validate assumptions. Architectural mapping: The agent can use specialized sub-agents like codebase_investigator or Agent Skills to understand complex system dependencies and workflows.

The agent can use specialized sub-agents like or to understand complex system dependencies and workflows. Iterative design: Refine your strategy through conversation before switching to an edit-capable mode for implementation.

Refine your strategy through conversation before switching to an edit-capable mode for implementation. Fully extensible: Extend plan mode to your personal needs with custom policies or build workflows on top of it using the enter_plan_mode and exit_plan_mode tools. Better collaboration with the ask_user tool A plan is only as good as its requirements. To make plan mode truly effective, we've introduced the ask_user tool. This allows the agent to pause its research and ask you targeted questions to clarify your goals or gather missing information. Instead of making assumptions or guessing your intent, Gemini CLI can now present you with options, request clarification on a specific architectural choice, or ask for the location of a hidden configuration file. This bi-directional communication ensures that the final plan aligns perfectly with your vision before you commit to the implementation.

Plan mode isn't limited to your local filesystem. It supports read-only MCP tools, allowing Gemini CLI to pull in context from your entire developer stack. Whether you need to read an issue from GitHub, inspect a schema from Postgres, or comb through Google Docs, you can do so safely within plan mode. This ensures your plan is informed by all relevant external data while maintaining the integrity of your codebase. Powering complex workflows with Conductor For more complex projects, Conductor may be a good fit. The Conductor extension for Gemini CLI will take full advantage of both plan mode and the ask_user tool. Conductor enables Context-Driven Development, acting as an orchestrator for multi-step development tracks, guiding you through complex migrations or feature implementations. By leveraging plan mode, Conductor can perform exhaustive pre-flight checks and research steps with zero risk. It uses the ask_user tool to confirm critical decisions at each milestone, ensuring you remain in control of the high-level direction while the agent handles the heavy lifting of gathering context and drafting sub-tasks.

Sorry, your browser doesn't support playback for this video