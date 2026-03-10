Introducing Finish Changes and Outlines, now available in Gemini Code Assist extensions on IntelliJ and VS Code

We are continually looking for ways to reduce friction in the developer workflow and consistently hear that developers experience friction when writing long, paragraph-style prompts. This process often feels unnatural to engineers and disrupts their workflow by forcing them out of the editor. Furthermore, a single prompt is often insufficient for guiding large-scale or multi-step changes, leading to a frustrating cycle of trial and error. At the same time, deciphering complex or unfamiliar codebases remains a time-consuming challenge, often bottlenecked by missing or outdated documentation.

To solve these developer friction points, we are introducing two new features to the Gemini Code Assist extensions for IntelliJ and Visual Studio Code: Finish Changes and Outlines. Powered by Gemini 3.0, these tools shift the AI interaction model from tedious prompt engineering to seamless, contextual in-editor programming.

Finish Changes: Show, Don't Tell

Finish Changes acts like an AI pair programmer, without requiring you to write a prompt. It observes your in-progress code modifications and uses Gemini 3.0 to complete the intended task. By synthesizing your holistic intent from partial code, pseudocode, and comments, you can stay completely within the editor and maintain your flow state.