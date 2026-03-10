Introducing Finish Changes and Outlines, now available in Gemini Code Assist extensions on IntelliJ and VS Code

We are continually looking for ways to reduce friction in the developer workflow and consistently hear that developers experience friction when writing long, paragraph-style prompts. This process often feels unnatural to engineers and disrupts their workflow by forcing them out of the editor. Furthermore, a single prompt is often insufficient for guiding large-scale or multi-step changes, leading to a frustrating cycle of trial and error. At the same time, deciphering complex or unfamiliar codebases remains a time-consuming challenge, often bottlenecked by missing or outdated documentation.
To solve these developer friction points, we are introducing two new features to the Gemini Code Assist extensions for IntelliJ and Visual Studio Code: Finish Changes and Outlines. Powered by Gemini 3.0, these tools shift the AI interaction model from tedious prompt engineering to seamless, contextual in-editor programming.
Finish Changes acts like an AI pair programmer, without requiring you to write a prompt. It observes your in-progress code modifications and uses Gemini 3.0 to complete the intended task. By synthesizing your holistic intent from partial code, pseudocode, and comments, you can stay completely within the editor and maintain your flow state.
This “show, don’t tell” approach natively supports several core workflows:
// TODO: <instruction> or //! <instruction> comment directly in your code. With this technique, you can even provide error messages or code review feedback in specific code locations, and let Gemini improve the code for you.
When invoked, Finish Changes automatically includes other open files as extra context to the model, ensuring it understands your project-specific styles and internal APIs. Gemini predicts edits to the file, and the changes are shown in the form of a diff where you can review, edit, apply, or discard the suggested changes.
You can invoke the finish changes by using command “Option+F” for Mac and “ALT+F” for Windows and Linux.
The Outlines feature fundamentally improves code comprehension directly within the IDE. It generates concise, high-level English summaries interleaved with your source code.
Unlike standard paragraph-form chat explanations that are isolated in a side panel, Outlines are code summaries shown directly in the editor, interleaved within the code to align each summary statement with the code it explains.
You can invoke the sidepanel by using command “Option+O” for Mac and “ALT+O” for Windows and Linux.
Outlines drastically cuts down ramp-up time for new engineers by automatically summarizing code files, reducing the need to manually decipher and contextualize complicated code. Once you use Outlines to understand the code and pinpoint where new code edits should go, you can seamlessly transition to using Finish Changes. You simply start sketching out your logic or demonstrating a refactoring pattern, and let Gemini 3.0 handle the tedious implementation details.