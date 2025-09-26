Your AI is now a local expert: Grounding with Google Maps is now GA

We are excited to announce Grounding with Google Maps in Vertex AI is now Generally Available (GA). This feature helps developers build generative AI applications that are connected to real-world, up-to-date information from Google Maps.

Why this matters: A key challenge for developers when building with generative AI is making sure model outputs are factual and reliable, especially when people rely on that information for real-world decisions. "Grounding" is the process of enabling a large language model (LLM) to leverage verifiable sources of information from Google or a customer’s own data.

What this unlocks: Now, developers can build AI applications grounded in geospatial context from over 250 million businesses and places worldwide with Grounding with Google Maps, including its active community of contributors sharing local insights.

Let’s take a closer look.

Better, more personal results

Grounding with Google Maps helps developers build factual and reliable generative AI outputs in multiple ways:





Give users timely details, such as a restaurant’s current hours or if a shop is temporarily closed, by giving AI applications access to daily-updated Google Maps information.



Make it easy for your users to ask subjective questions about places, with answers that include context from Google Maps User reviews such as "What's the vibe of this cafe?" or "Is this a good place for a quiet dinner?" *



Make business discovery faster by combining Google Maps data with your business data. For example, a real estate company can create property summaries for different client profiles, so that a family with young children gets a summary highlighting nearby parks and schools. For a young professional, it might focus on local nightlife and restaurants.



Give users the full picture on their queries by combining Grounding on Google Search and Google Maps. Now, when a user asks, “can we bring our kids to tonight’s concert in the park?”, Google Search can look up who is performing and whether the venue has any policies on children, and Google Maps can provide relevant information on kid-friendliness including insights derived from user reviews and suggestions for what’s nearby. And by enabling both tools, Gemini can dynamically select when to use one of them or both. For example, searching for the “best things to do in Barcelona” would use Grounding with Google Search, and a subsequent query on “is the Sagrada Familia open now?” would use Grounding with Google Maps.

*This capability is currently available for places in the United States and India.