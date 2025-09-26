Delight users by combining ADK Agents with Fancy Frontends using AG-UI

For developers building generative AI applications, the last year has been a whirlwind of progress. We’ve seen incredible advancements in backend agentic systems that can reason, plan, and execute complex tasks. But a powerful agent is only half the story. How do you seamlessly connect that intelligence to your application's frontend? How do you create a truly collaborative experience between your user and your AI?

Today, we're excited to highlight a new integration that directly addresses this challenge: the Agent Development Kit (ADK) now works with AG-UI, an open protocol for building rich, interactive AI user experiences. This combination empowers you to build sophisticated AI agents on the backend and give them a production-ready, collaborative frontend with minimal effort.

Your Agent Backend: ADK

The Agent Development Kit (ADK) is a batteries-included, open-source toolkit for building AI agents that do things, not just chat. It abstracts away the most difficult parts of agent engineering, allowing you to focus on the unique logic of your application.

Out of the box, ADK provides your agents with:

Multi-Step Planning: The ability to reason through a problem, break it down into steps, and execute them in order.

The ability to reason through a problem, break it down into steps, and execute them in order. Tool Use: Seamless integration with external APIs, services, and data sources, giving your agent real-world capabilities.

Seamless integration with external APIs, services, and data sources, giving your agent real-world capabilities. State Management: Robust tracking of progress and memory, so you don't have to build complex chaining logic from scratch.

With ADK, you can go from an idea to a working agent prototype in hours, all while retaining full control to define your agent’s role and the tools it can access.

Developers love ADK’s local developer playground and debugging UI adk web, but it is not a user-facing UI. Flutter devs love the Flutter AI Toolkit and there are many other agent UI projects to get started with, but so far any UI and agent integration has been bespoke, there was no standard for communication between Agent and UI.

Connecting to a front end with AG UI

The CopilotKit team released AG-UI as an open protocol and UI layer designed to standardize agents talking directly to users with rich UIs. AG UI is focused on the direct user-facing agent (not a background agent) and it uses middleware and client integrations to generalize for any front end and any back end. It provides a standardized way for backend agents to communicate with frontend applications, enabling real-time, stateful collaboration between AI and human users.

The AG-UI creators also provide CopilotKit, an open-source library of drop-in React components and hooks which work with AG UI. This means you can get a polished chat interface, sidebars, and other UI elements running in your app in minutes.