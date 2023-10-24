Android / Cloud

Tune in for Google I/O on May 14

MAR 14, 2024
Jeanine Banks VP & General Manager of Developer X & Head of Developer Relations

Google I/O is arriving this year on May 14th and you’re invited to join us online! I/O offers something for everyone, whether you are developing a new application, modernizing an existing one, or transforming it into a business.

The Gemini era unlocks new possibilities for developers to build creative and productive AI-enabled applications. I/O is where you’ll hear how you can get from idea to production AI applications faster. We’re excited to share what’s new for mobile, web, and multiplatform development, and how to scale your applications in the cloud. You will be able to dive deeper into topics that interest you with over 100 sessions, workshops, codelabs, and demos.

Visit the Google I/O site and register to stay informed about I/O and other related events coming soon. The livestreamed keynotes start May 14 at 10am PT, so mark your calendar.

If you haven’t already, go try out our newest Google I/O puzzle and head to @googlefordevs on Instagram if you need a hint.

