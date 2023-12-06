Tune Gemini Pro in Google AI Studio or with the Gemini API

The following post was originally published in October 2023. Today, we've updated the post to share how you can easily tune Gemini models in Google AI Studio or with the Gemini API.



Last year, we launched Gemini 1.0 Pro, our mid-sized multimodal model optimized for scaling across a wide range of tasks. And with 1.5 Pro this year, we demonstrated the possibilities of what large language models can do with an experimental 1M context window. Now, to quickly and easily customize the generally available Gemini 1.0 Pro model (text) for your specific needs, we’ve added Gemini Tuning to Google AI Studio and the Gemini API.



What is tuning?

Developers often require higher quality output for custom use cases than what can be achieved through few-shot prompting. Tuning improves on this technique by further training the base model on many more task-specific examples—so many that they can’t all fit in the prompt.



Fine-tuning vs. Parameter Efficient Tuning

You may have heard about classic “fine-tuning” of models. This is where a pre-trained model is adapted to a particular task by training it on a smaller set of task-specific labeled data. But with today’s LLMs and their huge number of parameters, fine-tuning is complex: it requires machine learning expertise, lots of data, and lots of compute.

Tuning in Google AI Studio uses a technique called Parameter Efficient Tuning (PET) to produce higher-quality customized models with lower latency compared to few-shot prompting and without the additional costs and complexity of traditional fine-tuning. In addition, PET produces high quality models with as little as a few hundred data points, reducing the burden of data collection for the developer.



Why tuning?

Tuning enables you to customize Gemini models with your own data to perform better for niche tasks while also reducing the context size of prompts and latency of the response. Developers can use tuning for a variety of use cases including but not limited to:

Classification: Run natural language tasks like classifying your data into predefined categories, without needing tons of manual work or tools.

Run natural language tasks like classifying your data into predefined categories, without needing tons of manual work or tools. Information extraction: Extract structured information from unstructured data sources to support downstream tasks within your product.

Extract structured information from unstructured data sources to support downstream tasks within your product. Structured output generation: Generate structured data, such as tables, quickly and easily.

Generate structured data, such as tables, quickly and easily. Critique Models: Use tuning to create critique models to evaluate output from other models.



Get started quickly with Google AI Studio

1. Create a tuned model

It’s easy to tune models in Google AI Studio. This removes any need for engineering expertise to build custom models. Start by selecting “New tuned model” in the menu bar on the left.