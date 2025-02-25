Start building with Gemini 2.0 Flash and Flash-Lite

Since the launch of the Gemini 2.0 Flash model family, developers are discovering new use cases for this highly efficient family of models. Gemini 2.0 Flash offers stronger performance over 1.5 Flash and 1.5 Pro, plus simplified pricing that makes our 1 million token context window more affordable.

Today, Gemini 2.0 Flash-Lite is now generally available in the Gemini API for production use in Google AI Studio and for enterprise customers on Vertex AI. 2.0 Flash-Lite offers improved performance over 1.5 Flash across reasoning, multimodal, math and factuality benchmarks. For projects that require long context windows, 2.0 Flash-Lite is an even more cost-effective solution, with simplified pricing for prompts more than 128K tokens.

Developers are already leveraging the speed, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness of the 2.0 Flash family to build incredible applications. Here are a few examples:



1. Voice AI

Building effective conversational AI, particularly voice assistants, requires both speed and accuracy. A fast Time-to-First-Token (TTFT) is essential for creating a natural, responsive feel, alongside the ability to handle complex instructions and interact with other systems via function calling.

Daily is leveraging Gemini 2.0 Flash-Lite to help developers create cutting-edge voice AI experiences. Using their open-source, vendor agnostic Pipecat framework for voice and multimodal conversational agents, Daily has created a system instruction code demo to reliably detect voicemail systems and tailor messages accordingly.