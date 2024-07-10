Smaller, Safer, More Transparent: Advancing Responsible AI with Gemma

In June, we released Gemma 2, our new best-in-class open models, in 27 billion (27B) and 9 billion (9B) parameter sizes. Since its debut, the 27B model quickly became one of the highest-ranking open models on the LMSYS Chatbot Arena leaderboard, even outperforming popular models more than twice its size in real conversations.

But Gemma is about more than just performance. It's built on a foundation of responsible AI, prioritizing safety and accessibility. To support this commitment, we are excited to announce three new additions to the Gemma 2 family:

Gemma 2 2B – a brand-new version of our popular 2 billion (2B) parameter model, featuring built-in safety advancements and a powerful balance of performance and efficiency.

2. ShieldGemma – a suite of safety content classifier models, built upon Gemma 2, to filter the input and outputs of AI models and keep the user safe.

3. Gemma Scope – a new model interpretability tool that offers unparalleled insight into our models' inner workings.

With these additions, researchers and developers can now create safer customer experiences, gain unprecedented insights into our models, and confidently deploy powerful AI responsibly, right on device, unlocking new possibilities for innovation.



Gemma 2 2B: Experience Next-Gen Performance, Now On-Device

We're excited to introduce the Gemma 2 2B model, a highly anticipated addition to the Gemma 2 family. This lightweight model produces outsized results by learning from larger models through distillation. In fact, Gemma 2 2B surpasses all GPT-3.5 models on the Chatbot Arena, demonstrating its exceptional conversational AI abilities.