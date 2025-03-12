Safer and Multimodal: Responsible AI with Gemma

Last year, we released ShieldGemma , a suite of safety content classifier models built on Gemma 2 and designed to detect harmful content in AI models’ text inputs and outputs. As we debut Gemma 3 today, we’re excited to build on our foundation of responsible AI by announcing ShieldGemma 2.

ShieldGemma 2, built on Gemma 3, is a 4 billion (4B) parameter model that checks the safety of your synthetic and natural images against key categories to help you build robust datasets and models. With this addition to the Gemma family of models, researchers and developers can now easily minimize the risk of harmful content in their models across key areas of harm:

We recommend using ShieldGemma 2 as an input filter to vision language models, or as an output filter of image generation systems. ShieldGemma can be used on both synthetic and natural images.



What’s different in ShieldGemma 2?

Moving beyond text, training and understanding image safety in multimodal models brings new challenges, which is why ShieldGemma 2 is built to respond to a wide range of diverse and nuanced styles of imagery.

To train a robust image safety model, we curated training datasets of natural and synthetic images, and instruction-tuned Gemma 3 to demonstrate strong performance. We compared safety policies to the following benchmarks, and will be releasing a technical report that also incorporates third party benchmarks.