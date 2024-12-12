Registration is Open for Google Cloud Next 2025

We’re bringing it back. Join us for Google Cloud Next ‘25 in Las Vegas from April 9-11, 2025. This time, we’ve got the most expansive set of developer content we’ve ever assembled. We're dialing up experiences and content just for developers, featuring spotlights on app development, AI and all the key topics designed to help you learn and build scalable, secure, and data-driven applications.

Whether you're exploring what you build, how you build, or where you build, Next is the ultimate event to expand your skills, spark inspiration, and connect with peers and your favorite technical communities.



Why you need to be at Google Cloud Next '25

Interactive demos and workshops: Join immersive sessions to tune up your expertise in app dev, AI, data, security, and more. Roll up your sleeves for interactive labs, small-group discussions, and all the latest demos that let you experiment with products like Vertex AI, Firebase, BigQuery, GKE and beyond.

Hack the future: Sign up now to be among the first to know when we announce a global hackathon challenge leading up to Next 25! At the conference itself, engage in thrilling Formula E mini-hacks, where AI and real-world data converge to push boundaries. Or, find inspiration from the winners of our global hackathons and interact with exciting demos. Prefer data challenges? Join the Kaggle competition and showcase your skills to a global audience.

Answers abound: Bring you and your team’s most pressing cloud technology questions. Across the show floor, we have opportunities for you to chat through architectures, service selections, and technical challenges with Googlers and partners eager to assist.

Informative keynotes and deep-dive breakouts: Be there when Google’s brightest (and wackiest?) minds and industry leaders share their thoughts on the future of AI for developers. Then, dive deeper into breakout sessions and solution talks purpose-built to help you build smarter, faster, and more scalable apps.

Community connections: Network with thousands of developers, industry pioneers, and Google experts. Swap stories, share code, and discover new ways to level up your development game.



Build the future of AI-powered development

From interactive demos to workshops and inspiring talks, Next is the best investment you can make in yourself for 2025. Early bird registration is now open for just $999 — grab your spot and join the builders, dreamers, and doers shaping the future of technology. As a thank-you to our Google Developer Program members (including Innovators), we’re offering an exclusive 25% discount off the lowest ticket price when you register using your Google Developer Program email.

Register today and secure your front-row seat to innovation.