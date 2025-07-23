Unleashing new AI capabilities for popular frameworks in Firebase Studio

A few weeks ago, we showcased how we’re advancing agentic AI development with Firebase Studio – our cloud-based AI workspace where you can build and launch the next generation of AI-powered apps from one place. We introduced versatile Agent modes, foundational support for the Model Context Protocol (MCP), and integration with the Gemini CLI.

At I/O Connect India, we’re unveiling new updates that help you combine the power of Gemini with these new features to go from idea to app using some of your favorite frameworks and languages. These updates include:

AI-optimized templates to accelerate agentic development

Streamlined integration with Firebase backend services

Greater control of evolving codebases by forking workspaces

We’re especially excited to make these announcements in India because it’s home to one of the largest communities of app builders in the world. For example, Pankaj Rai, a Google Developer Expert for Android built an entire mentorship platform for students called Mentor Sarthi with Firebase Studio to foster growth and development. He was even able to use Firebase Studio to bring his GlamMEAi personal stylist app to new audiences on the web without needing to learn how to develop for the web! We hope the following updates help developers across the globe continue to innovate with Firebase Studio.



Introducing AI-optimized templates to help you build at lightning speed

We’ve updated our workspace templates for Flutter, Angular, React, Next.js, and general Web with new AI capabilities that leverage Gemini to help you build and deploy beautiful, powerful apps. When you create a project with an AI-optimized template, your workspace will default to autonomous Agent mode and a redesigned layout to help you get into flow quickly.

You can get assistance from Gemini to help you plan and execute tasks independently without waiting for step-by-step approval. You can still toggle to the “Ask” and “Agent” modes as suited for your tasks, whether you want to generate entire apps, refine the features, run tests, generate documentation, or add new capabilities.

We've also added airules.md file to each template to provide Gemini with specialized instructions to guide code generation and create documentation for each specific type of application. This enables Gemini to have greater awareness of relevant coding standards, error handling methods, dependencies, and development best practices.

Learn how you can use an AI-optimized template to build a Flutter app in Firebase Studio.

Over the coming weeks, we will be updating all of our templates for your preferred frameworks and languages, such as Go, Node.js, .NET, and more.