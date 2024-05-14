Model Explorer: Simplifying ML models for Edge devices

We are excited to share Model Explorer - a powerful graph visualization tool designed to help you understand and debug your ML models. With an intuitive, hierarchical visualization of even the largest graphs, Model Explorer enables developers to overcome the complexities of optimizing models for edge devices. This is the third blog post in our series covering Google AI Edge developer releases. If you missed the first two, be sure to check out the AI Edge Torch and Generative API blogs. Developed originally as a utility for Google researchers and engineers, Model Explorer is now publicly available as part of our Google AI Edge family of products. The initial version of Model Explorer offers the following: GPU-based rendering engine to visualize large model graphs Popular ML framework support Runs directly in Colab notebooks Adapter extension system to visualize more model formats Overlay metadata (e.g., attributes, inputs/outputs, etc) and custom-data (e.g. performance) directly on nodes Powerful UI feature suite designed to help you work faster In this blog post we will walk through how to get started with Model Explorer and how to utilize Model Explorer’s custom data overlay API to debug and optimize your models. Further documentation and examples are available here.

Getting started Model Explorer prioritizes a seamless user experience. Its easy-to-install PyPI package runs locally on your device, in Colab, and in a Python file, boosting the privacy and security of your model graphs.

Run locally on your device

$ pip install ai - edge - model - explorer $ model - explorer Starting Model Explorer server at http : // localhost : 8080

These commands will start a server at localhost:8080 and open the Model Explorer web app in a browser tab. See more info about Model Explorer command lines in the command line guide. Once you have a localhost server running, upload your model file from your computer (formats supported include those used by JAX, PyTorch, TensorFlow and TensorFlow Lite) and select the best adapter for your model via the ‘Adapter’ drop down menu on the home page. Visit here to learn how to utilize the Model Explorer adapter extension system to visualize unsupported model formats.

Run in Colab notebooks

# Download your models (this example uses an Efficientdet TFLite model) import os import tempfile import urllib.request tmp_path = tempfile . mkdtemp () model_path = os . path . join ( tmp_path , 'model.tflite' ) urllib . request . urlretrieve ( "https://storage.googleapis.com/tfweb/model-graph-vis-v2-test-models/efficientdet.tflite" , model_path ) # Install Model Explorer pip install ai - edge - model - explorer # Visualize the downloaded EfficientDet model import model_explorer model_explorer . visualize ( model_path )

After running the cell, Model Explorer will be displayed in an iFrame embedded in a new cell. In Chrome, the UI will also show an "Open in new tab" button that you can click to show the UI in a separate tab. Visit here to learn more about running Model Explorer Colab.

Visualize models via the Model Explorer API The model_explorer package provides convenient APIs to let you visualize models from files or from a PyTorch module, and a lower level API to visualize models from multiple sources. Make sure to install it first by following the installation guide. To learn more check out the Model Explorer API guide. Below is an example for visualizing PyTorch models. Visualizing PyTorch models requires a slightly different approach due to their lack of a standard serialization format. Model Explorer offers a specialized API to visualize PyTorch models directly, using the ExportedProgram from torch.export.export.

import model_explorer import torch import torchvision # Prepare a PyTorch model and its inputs model = torchvision . models . mobilenet_v2 () . eval () inputs = ( torch . rand ([ 1 , 3 , 224 , 224 ]),) ep = torch . export . export ( model , inputs ) # Visualize model_explorer . visualize_pytorch ( 'mobilenet' , exported_program = ep )

No matter which way you visualize your models, under the hood Model Explorer implements GPU-accelerated graph rendering with WebGL and three.js that achieves a smooth, 60 FPS visualization experience even with graphs containing tens of thousands of nodes.

Debug performance and numeric accuracy with node data overlay A key Model Explorer feature is its ability to overlay per-node data on a graph, allowing you to sort, search, and stylize nodes using the values in that data. Combined with the hierarchical view, per-node data overlay enables you to quickly narrow down performance or numeric bottlenecks. The example below shows the mean squared error of a quantized TFLite model versus its floating point counterpart. Using Model Explorer, you're able to quickly identify that the quality drop is near the bottom of the graph, and adjust your quantization method as needed. Let’s walk through how to prepare and visualize custom node data.

This per-node data overlay allows users to quickly identify performance or numeric issues within a model.

Prepare custom node data We provide a set of Python APIs to help you create custom node data and serialize it into a JSON file. From a high level, the custom node data has the following structure: ModelNodeData: The top-level container storing all the data for a model. It consists of one or more GraphNodeData objects indexed by graph ids. GraphNodeData: Holds the data for a specific graph within the model. It includes: results: Stores the custom node values, indexed by either node ids or output tensor names. thresholds or gradient: color configurations that associate each node value with a corresponding node background color or label color, enabling visual representation of the data. Below is a minimal example of preparing custom node data using the node_data_builder API. For in-depth documentation for preparing custom node data visit node_data_builder.py in our Github repo.

from model_explorer import node_data_builder as ndb # Populate values for the main graph in a model. main_graph_results : dict [ str , ndb . NodeDataResult ] = {} main_graph_results [ 'node_id1' ] = ndb . NodeDataResult ( value = 100 ) main_graph_results [ 'node_id2' ] = ndb . NodeDataResult ( value = 200 ) main_graph_results [ 'any/output/tensor/name/' ] = ndb . NodeDataResult ( value = 300 ) # Create a gradient color mapping. # # The minimum value in `main_graph_results` maps to the color with stop=0. # The maximum value in `main_graph_results` maps to the color with stop=1. # Other values maps to a interpolated color in-between. gradient : list [ ndb . GradientItem ] = [ ndb . GradientItem ( stop = 0 , bgColor = 'yellow' ), ndb . GradientItem ( stop = 1 , bgColor = 'red' ), ] # Construct the data for the main graph. main_graph_data = ndb . GraphNodeData ( results = main_graph_results , gradient = gradient ) # Construct the data for the model. model_data = ndb . ModelNodeData ( graphsData = { 'main' : main_graph_data }) # You can save the data to a json file. model_data . save_to_file ( 'path/to/file.json' )

You can also visualize custom node data by creating a config object and passing it to the visualize_from_config API.

import model_explorer from model_explorer import node_data_builder as ndb # Create a `ModelNodeData` as shown in previous section. model_node_data = ... # Create a config. config = model_explorer . config () # Add model and custom node data to it. ( config . add_model_from_path ( '/path/to/a/model' ) # Add node data from a json file. # A node data json file can be generated by calling `ModelNodeData.save_to_file` . add_node_data_from_path ( '/path/to/node_data.json' ) # Add node data from data class object . add_node_data ( 'my data' , model_node_data )) # Visualize model_explorer . visualize_from_config ( config )

Early Adoption In the past few months, we have worked closely with early adoption partners including Waymo and Google Silicon to improve our visualization tool. Notably, Model Explorer has played a crucial role in helping these teams debug and optimize on-device models like Gemini Nano currently deployed in production.