How We Built It: The I/O Crossword

Link to Youtube Video (visible only when JS is disabled)

At Google I/O this year, we announced new products and tools to help you build with AI. We also launched the Gemini API Dev Competition to encourage you to harness the power of our tools and integrate our most capable AI models to build incredible new experiences for users–with a chance to win a custom-built, electric DeLorean supercar (plus a whole lot of cash!).



So, to celebrate the start of our I/O Connect event series and give you some inspiration, we thought it would be fun to showcase some of our favorite tools announced at I/O that integrate with the Gemini API. Introducing the I/O Crossword, a helpful twist on the classic crossword puzzle that not only tests your knowledge of all things I/O, but also gives you a hands-on look at the power of Flutter, Firebase, and the Gemini API. Let’s dive in!

How to Play Step 1: Select a team by choosing a mascot. Each team has a color on the board, and everyone contributes to the collective score. Step 2: Choose a place on the board to start solving words. Step 3: Stuck on a word? Click the "Hint" button and ask up to ten yes-or-no questions about the word guiding you towards the solution. Step 4: Submit your score to the leaderboard, collect a badge for your profile in the Google Developer Program, and share your crossword prowess with the world!

Sorry, your browser doesn't support playback for this video

Let’s get under the hood with each of the technologies we used to build the game!

Gemini: Brand-safe, topical, and creative content A natural place to start for the words and clues in the I/O Crossword was everything we’ve talked about at I/O this year. In this case, we asked Gemini Advanced to review 3 hours of Google I/O keynote footage from YouTube to create topical, technology-related words and clues to make solving the crossword a fun way to learn about I/O product announcements. The Gemini app enables anyone to use our state of the art models to supercharge creativity in their work. We specifically used Gemini Advanced because it has a more recent knowledge cut-off compared to many other LLMs and can access the internet for up-to-date information.

The Gemini API: Build experiences with Gemini model capabilities But what's really exciting is that we're enabling you to build with the same Gemini models. With the Gemini API, you can integrate our AI models into your applications. To increase engagement and reduce churn, we added a twist to the crossword – a “Hint” feature designed to keep players in the game when they get stumped. We used Firebase Genkit with the Gemini API, a new framework that enables adding AI features easily to any app's backend. When a player clicks the “Ask for a hint” button and asks a question, a Genkit flow takes their yes-or-no question, gathers relevant clues and past questions, and sends this information to the Gemini 1.5 Flash model. The model, specifically instructed to give a "yes" or "no" answer, nudges them towards the correct word. There’s a lot more to the underpinnings of this feature, so if you want to learn more, check out the deep dive post on the Firebase blog about it!

Sorry, your browser doesn't support playback for this video