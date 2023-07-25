ML Olympiad 2024: Globally Distributed ML Competitions by Google ML Community

The ML Olympiad consists of Kaggle Community Competitions organized by ML GDE, TFUG, and other ML communities, aiming to provide developers with opportunities to learn and practice machine learning. Following successful rounds in 2022 and 2023, the third round has now launched with support from Google for Developers for each competition host. Over the last two rounds, 605 teams participated in 32 competitions, generating 105 discussions and 170 notebooks. We encourage you to join this round to gain hands-on experience with machine learning and tackle real-world challenges.



ML Olympiad Community Competitions

Over 20 ML Olympiad community competitions are currently open. Visit the ML Olympiad page to participate.

Predict smoking status with bio-signal ML models.

Host: Rishiraj Acharya (AI/ML GDE) / TFUG Kolkata

Develop a classification model to distinguish between jellyfish and plastic pollution in ocean imagery.

Host: Anas Lahdhiri / MLAct

Detect which answers provided by a Mistral 7B instruct model are most likely hallucinations.

Host: Luca Massaron (AI/ML GDE)



Find ML solutions to reduce food wastage.

Host: Anushka Raj / TFUG Hajipur



Predict the percentage of body fat in men using multiple regression methods.

Host: Ankit Kumar Verma / TFUG Prayagraj



Build a regression model to predict the age of the crab.

Host: Ayush Morbar / Offbeats Byte Labs



Nashik Weather

Predict the condition of weather in Nashik, India.

Host: TFUG Nashik



Predict the level of damage to buildings caused by earthquake based on aspects of building location and construction.

Host: Usha Rengaraju



Predict the rainy day; amount of rainfall, and average temperature for a particular day.

Host: TFUG Bangladesh (Dhaka)



Predict CO2 emissions per capita for 2030 using global development indicators.

Host: Md Shahriar Azad Evan, Shuvro Pal / TFUG North Bengal



Predict loan approval status.

Host: Kuan Hoong (AI/ML GDE) / Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning Malaysia User Group

Predict the habitability score of properties

Host: Ashwin Raj / BeyondML

(in local language) Classify Brazilian Portuguese tweets in one of the two classes: toxics or non toxics.

Host: Mikaeri Ohana, Pedro Gengo, Vinicius F. Caridá (AI/ML GDE)

Predict the humanitarian aid contributions as a response to disasters occurs in the world.

Host: Yara Armel Desire / TFUG Abidjan

Develop predictive models to estimate the traffic density in urban areas

Host: Kartikey Rawat / TFUG Durg

Classify each customer opinion into several Likert scale.

Host: TFUG Surabaya

Predict the temperature of the particular month.

Host: Bilal Aamer & Mohammed Moinuddin / TFUG Hyderabad

Develop classification models to predict tumor malignancy.

Host: TFUG Bhopal

Build a system that employs Generative AI and a chatbot interface to automatically generate job descriptions

Host: Akaash Tripathi / TFUG Ghaziabad

Develop robust algorithms or models capable of accurately translating French sentences into Wolof.

Host: GalsenAI

Water mapping using satellite imagery and deep learning for dam drought detection

Host: Taha Bouhsine / ML Nomads



Navigating ML Olympiad

To see all the community competitions around the ML Olympiad, search "ML Olympiad" on Kaggle and look for further related posts on social media using #MLOlympiad. Browse through the available competitions and participate in those that interest you!