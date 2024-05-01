Introducing new AI tools on Google for Developers

We're excited to announce new AI-powered tools, currently in open beta, designed to help you navigate the Google for Developers documentation and learning resources. These tools streamline your search for the right content and simplify your coding process, freeing you to spend more time innovating and problem-solving. You will now be able to:

Use AI-powered Chat to ask questions and learn more about documentation pages

to ask questions and learn more about documentation pages Get natural language explanations to code samples with Code Explain

Find answers to your questions even faster with AI Powered Search

A Google Developer Profile is your key to these tools. Let’s explore what’s new:



Chat

Using a simple chat interface, developers can interact with an AI-powered chat to find documentation, ask questions about Google tools, generate sample code, and troubleshoot issues.