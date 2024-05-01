Introducing new AI tools on Google for Developers

APR 26, 2024
Chris Demeke Senior Product Manager

We're excited to announce new AI-powered tools, currently in open beta, designed to help you navigate the Google for Developers documentation and learning resources. These tools streamline your search for the right content and simplify your coding process, freeing you to spend more time innovating and problem-solving. You will now be able to:

  • Use AI-powered Chat to ask questions and learn more about documentation pages
  • Get natural language explanations to code samples with Code Explain
  • Find answers to your questions even faster with AI Powered Search

A Google Developer Profile is your key to these tools. Let’s explore what’s new:


Chat

Using a simple chat interface, developers can interact with an AI-powered chat to find documentation, ask questions about Google tools, generate sample code, and troubleshoot issues.

Code Explain

Code Explain provides clear, natural language explanations of sample code snippets across documentation, allowing follow-up questions in the chat for greater clarity.

API Explorer

Try hundreds of Google APIs without coding. Rapidly test functionality and observe results. The API Explorer acts on real data, so use caution when trying methods that create, modify, or delete data.

Example of API Explorer in Google for Developers UI

AI Powered Search

Now, when developers search on Google for Developers, they'll receive an AI-generated response that pulls relevant text and links from across the site. This enables developers to get answers to the questions they need, quickly.

To take full advantage of all the features, you'll need a Google Developer Profile. If you already have one, log in and start exploring right away. - If you don't have a Developer Profile, create one and keep it updated with your interests.

These tools are available in beta on desktop, and subject to Google’s Generative AI Additional Terms of Service.

