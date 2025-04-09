Gemini 2.5 Flash and Pro, Live API, and Veo 2 in the Gemini API

We're thrilled to unveil new updates and capabilities to help developers like you build the future with Google AI this year at Cloud Next. From our newest Gemini 2.5 thinking models, to new advancements in the Live API for real-time interaction, and Veo 2 becoming generally available for high quality video generation, here's a look at some of the exciting announcements this week for developers using the Gemini API in Google AI Studio.

Building with Gemini 2.5 We recently introduced Gemini 2.5 Pro, our most capable AI model, showcasing the power of thinking models that can reason before responding. Our most advanced coding model yet, Gemini 2.5 Pro excels at creating visually compelling web apps and developing agentic programming applications. Just last week, Gemini 2.5 Pro became available for developers to build with the Gemini API in Google AI Studio and for enterprise customers, Vertex AI.

Building on this momentum, we're excited to share that Gemini 2.5 Flash is coming soon. This evolution of our popular workhorse model will maintain low latency and cost-efficiency while incorporating thinking capabilities. This marks a significant step in our vision to make all Gemini models adaptively think. Building with Gemini 2.5 models unlocks a host of new use cases for applications enabling more capable agents, managing multi-agent systems, and accelerating code assistance and generative reasoning about entire code bases with a one million token input context window.

Veo 2 is now production ready We're excited to announce that Veo 2 is now production ready in the Gemini API. Veo 2 is able to follow both simple and complex instructions, as well as simulate real-world physics in a wide range of visual styles. Veo 2 empowers developers to generate high-quality videos directly within their applications from both text and image prompts: Text-to-Video (t2v): Generate video from a text description. Image-to-Video (i2v): Generate video from an image, with an optional text prompt for guidance. For example, Wolf Games is building a generative gaming platform that creates personalized interactive story games. Using Veo 2, they build dynamic cinematic experiences, benefiting from significantly enhanced video realism, motion accuracy, and camera control. Wolf Games say they slashed the iterations needed to get visuals right by over 60% and substantially reduced production time, bringing their creative vision closer faster.

