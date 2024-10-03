Towards Global Understanding – Advancing Multilingual AI with Gemma 2 and a $150K Challenge

At Google, we believe AI can bridge communication gaps across our diverse world. With over 7,000 languages and countless cultural nuances, the potential for fostering global understanding through AI is immense. We're excited to share steps towards this goal, focusing on helping empower communities to build AI that reflects the richness of human languages.

One way we're doing this is through Gemma, our family of lightweight, state-of-the-art open models built from the same research and technology used to create the Gemini models. Since its launch less than eight months ago, a vibrant community – we call it the Gemmaverse – has sprung up around Gemma, creating an incredible ecosystem of tools and tens of thousands of fine-tuned model variants.



Introducing a powerful, accessible multilingual model

Building on that momentum, today at Gemma Developer Day in Tokyo we unveiled a new 2 billion parameter Gemma 2 variant fine-tuned for Japanese. We're releasing this model, along with training materials, as practical examples and learning resources for developers worldwide. Our goal is to empower communities to adapt Gemma to their own languages, using their deep understanding of their languages and cultures.

Initial evaluations show the model performs Japanese-language tasks comparable to GPT 3.5, which was considered a frontier model not so long ago, while remaining lightweight enough to run efficiently on mobile devices. The model achieves this enhanced Japanese proficiency without sacrificing its robust English language capabilities, highlighting the potential for creating truly balanced multilingual models that can bridge communication gaps and serve diverse communities worldwide.