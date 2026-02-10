Making Gemini CLI extensions easier to use

Stop debugging ambiguous startup failures caused by missing API keys, hidden environment variables, or a crashing MCP server. AI tools are most effective when they're tailored to your specific environment and data but manual configuration is often brittle and confusing. This is why we are launching extension settings. Gemini CLI extensions can now define settings that the user will be prompted to provide upon installation, ensuring extensions have exactly what they need to function from the moment you install them.
Extension settings provide a structured approach that ensures your experience is painless and straightforward. Extension authors can now define exactly what information their tool needs to function; whether it's an API key, a base URL, or a project identifier. No more digging through README’s or trying to decode error messages.
Extension settings provide the following benefits:
The AlloyDB extension is a perfect example of why structured settings matter. To connect with your database and interact with your data, the extension requires several pieces of information: a project ID, region, cluster ID, instance ID, and database.
In the past, you had to manually export these as environment variables. Now, the extension defines them in its manifest. When you install it, Gemini CLI guides you through the setup:
? Project ID: Your GCP project ID
? Region: us-central1
? Cluster ID: my-cluster
? Instance ID: my-primary-instance
✔ Project ID
ID of the Google Cloud project: my-google-cloud-project
✔ Location
Region of the AlloyDB cluster: us-central1
✔ Cluster ID
ID of the AlloyDB cluster: my-cluster
✔ Instance ID
ID of the AlloyDB instance: my-instance
✔ Database
Name of the database: postgres
✔ User
(Optional) Username of the database user (Default: IAM user): postgres
✔ Password
(Optional) Password of the database user (Default: IAM user): *****
✔ IP Type
(Optional) Type of the IP address: PUBLIC, PRIVATE, or PSC (Default: Public):
Extension "alloydb" installed successfully and enabled.
These values are saved securely and provided to the extension's MCP server automatically, so you can start querying your data immediately. This setup provides a reliable and secure method for database connection. It ensures you have constant visibility into which database is active and prevents the agent from altering your configuration.
Check out these updates for all Data Cloud extensions: bigquery-data-analytics, cloud-sql-mysql, cloud-sql-postgresql, cloud-sql-sqlserver, firestore-native, looker, spanner.
To add configuration to your extension, include a settings array in your gemini-extension.json file. Each setting specifies a user-friendly name, a description, and the environment variable it should be mapped to.
{
"name": "my-cool-extension",
"version": "1.0.0",
"settings": [
{
"name": "API Key",
"description": "Your secret API key for the service.",
"envVar": "MY_API_KEY",
"sensitive": true
},
{
"name": "Endpoint URL",
"description": "The base URL for the API service.",
"envVar": "API_ENDPOINT"
}
]
}
When a user installs this extension, Gemini CLI guides them through the setup process. If a setting is marked as sensitive, the input is obfuscated during entry and stored securely in the system keychain.
The gemini extensions config command is your primary tool for managing extension configuration after installation. Use it to update settings interactively or target specific values directly.
To walk through every setting defined by an extension, run:
gemini extensions config <extension-name>
If you know exactly which value needs to change, specify the environment variable name:
gemini extensions config <extension-name> <env-var-name>
For settings that vary between projects, use the --scope workspace flag to save the value in your current directory's configuration rather than globally:
gemini extensions config alloydb ALLOYDB_POSTGRES_CLUSTER --scope workspace
When troubleshooting issues with extensions, it is often helpful to verify that all configuration settings are correct. A simple typo in a project ID or a missing API key can prevent an extension from functioning properly.
You can inspect the currently installed extensions and their active settings using the extensions list command. This functionality is available via the command line and as a built-in command. Both will output a summary of your installed extensions, their version status, and their current configuration.
Command Line
gemini extensions list
# ✓ alloydb (0.1.10)
# Source: https://github.com/gemini-cli-extensions/alloydb (Type: github-release)
# Release tag: 0.1.10
# ...
# Settings:
# Project ID: my-gcp-project
# Location: us-central1
# Cluster ID: my-alloy-db
# Instance ID: my-primary
# Database: postgres
# User: postgres
# Password: *****
# IP Type: public
Built-in Command
/extensions list
# Installed extensions:
# alloydb (v0.1.10) - active (up to date)
# settings:
# - Project ID: my-gcp-project
# - Location: us-central1
# - Cluster ID: my-alloy-db
# - Instance ID: my-primary
# - Database: postgres
# - User: postgres
# - Password: ****
# - IP Type: public
Extension settings and the gemini extensions config command are available as of v0.28.0+. Update to the latest version by running:
npm install -g @google/gemini-cli@latest
Check out our updated documentation to learn more:
Try out extension settings today when building Gemini CLI extensions and if you run into any issues let us know on our GitHub repository or on socials!
You can also follow Gemini CLI on X to stay up to date with the latest news and announcements.