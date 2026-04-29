Speeding Up AI: Bringing Google Colossus to PyTorch via GCSFS and Rapid Bucket

Today, we are announcing a major performance boost for AI/ML workloads using the PyTorch ecosystem on Google Cloud. By integrating Rapid Storage, powered by Google’s Colossus storage architecture, directly with PyTorch via the industry-standard fsspec interface, we are enabling researchers and developers to keep their GPUs busier than ever before.

The challenge: Keeping GPUs fed

As model sizes grow, data loading and checkpointing often become the primary bottlenecks in training. Data preparation activities to train models involve fetching and processing terabytes and petabytes of data from remote storage mechanisms like object storage. Standard REST-based storage access can struggle to meet the extreme throughput and low-latency requirements of modern distributed training, wasting valuable GPU resources.

Rapid Bucket: Rapid Storage via bi-di gRPC

Our new Rapid Bucket solution provides high-performance object storage in dedicated zonal buckets. By bypassing legacy REST APIs and utilizing persistent gRPC bidirectional streams, we’ve brought the power of Colossus, filesystem stateful protocols that power YouTube and Google Search, directly to the PyTorch ecosystem.

Key performance metrics of Rapid Storage

Extreme Throughput: 15+ TiB/s aggregate throughput.

aggregate throughput. Ultra-Low Latency: <1ms for random reads and append writes.

<1ms for random reads and append writes. High QPS: Rapid Bucket provides 20M+ QPS.

Fsspec - PyTorch’s Pythonic file interface

fsspec is the pervasive Pythonic interface for file systems in the PyTorch ecosystem. It is already used for: