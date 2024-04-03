ML Olympiad 2024: Globally Distributed ML Competitions by Google ML Community

April 03, 2024

Posted by Bitnoori Keum – DevRel Community Manager

The ML Olympiad consists of Kaggle Community Competitions organized by ML GDE, TFUG, and other ML communities, aiming to provide developers with opportunities to learn and practice machine learning. Following successful rounds in 2022 and 2023, the third round has now launched with support from Google for Developers for each competition host. Over the last two rounds, 605 teams participated in 32 competitions, generating 105 discussions and 170 notebooks. We encourage you to join this round to gain hands-on experience with machine learning and tackle real-world challenges.


ML Olympiad Community Competitions

Over 20 ML Olympiad community competitions are currently open. Visit the ML Olympiad page to participate.

Smoking Detection in Patients

Predict smoking status with bio-signal ML models
Host: Rishiraj Acharya (AI/ML GDE) / TFUG Kolkata

TurtleVision Challenge

Develop a classification model to distinguish between jellyfish and plastic pollution in ocean imagery
Host: Anas Lahdhiri / MLAct

Detect hallucinations in LLMs

Detect which answers provided by a Mistral 7B instruct model are most likely hallucinations
Host: Luca Massaron (AI/ML GDE)

ZeroWasteEats

Find ML solutions to reduce food wastage
Host: Anushka Raj / TFUG Hajipur

Predicting Wellness

Predict the percentage of body fat in men using multiple regression methods
Host: Ankit Kumar Verma / TFUG Prayagraj

Offbeats Edition

Build a regression model to predict the age of the crab
Host: Ayush Morbar / Offbeats Byte Labs

Nashik Weather

Predict the condition of weather in Nashik, India
Host: TFUG Nashik

Predicting Earthquake Damage

Predict the level of damage to buildings caused by earthquake based on aspects of building location and construction
Host: Usha Rengaraju

Forecasting Bangladesh's Weather

Predict the rainy day; amount of rainfall, and average temperature for a particular day.
Host: TFUG Bangladesh (Dhaka)

CO2 Emissions Prediction Challenge

Predict CO2 emissions per capita for 2030 using global development indicators
Host: Md Shahriar Azad Evan, Shuvro Pal / TFUG North Bengal

AI & ML Malaysia

Predict loan approval status
Host: Kuan Hoong (AI/ML GDE) / Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning Malaysia User Group

Sustainable Urban Living

Predict the habitability score of properties
Host: Ashwin Raj / BeyondML

Toxic Language (PTBR) Detection

(in local language)
Classify Brazilian Portuguese tweets in one of the two classes: toxics or non toxics.
Host: Mikaeri Ohana, Pedro Gengo, Vinicius F. Caridá (AI/ML GDE)

Improving disaster response

Predict the humanitarian aid contributions as a response to disasters occurs in the world
Host: Yara Armel Desire / TFUG Abidjan

Urban Traffic Density

Develop predictive models to estimate the traffic density in urban areas
Host: Kartikey Rawat / TFUG Durg

Know Your Customer Opinion

Classify each customer opinion into several Likert scale
Host: TFUG Surabaya

Forecasting India's Weather

Predict the temperature of the particular month
Host: Bilal Aamer & Mohammed Moinuddin / TFUG Hyderabad

Classification Champ

Develop classification models to predict tumor malignancy
Host: TFUG Bhopal

AI-Powered Job Description Generator

Build a system that employs Generative AI and a chatbot interface to automatically generate job descriptions
Host: Akaash Tripathi / TFUG Ghaziabad

Machine Translation French-Wolof

Develop robust algorithms or models capable of accurately translating French sentences into Wolof.
Host: GalsenAI

Water Mapping using Satellite Imagery

Water mapping using satellite imagery and deep learning for dam drought detection
Host: Taha Bouhsine / ML Nomads


Navigating ML Olympiad

To see all the community competitions around the ML Olympiad, search "ML Olympiad" on Kaggle and look for further related posts on social media using #MLOlympiad. Browse through the available competitions and participate in those that interest you!

