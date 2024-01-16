YouTube Ads Creative Analysis

Extract statistically significant features from the ML model and interpret their effect on VTR. For example, “there is an xx% observed uplift in VTR when there is a logo in the opening shot.”

Feature Engineering

Data Extraction

Consider 2 different YouTube Video Ads for a web browser, each highlighting a different product feature. Ad A has text that says “Built In Virus Protection'', while Ad B has text that says “Automatic Password Saving”.

The raw text can be extracted from each video ad and allow for the creation of tabular datasets, such as the below. For brevity and simplicity, the example carried forward will deal with text features only and forgo the timestamp dimension.

Ad Detected Raw Text Ad A Built In Virus Protection Ad B Automatic Password Saving

Preprocessing

After extracting the raw components in each ad, preprocessing may need to be applied, such as removing case sensitivity and punctuation.

Ad Detected Raw Text Processed Text Ad A Built In Virus Protection built in virus protection Ad B Automatic Password Saving automatic password saving

Manual Feature Engineering

Consider a scenario where the goal is to answer the business question, “does having a textual reference to a product feature affect VTR?”

This feature could be built manually by exploring all the text in all the videos in the sample and creating a list of tokens or phrases that indicate a textual reference to a product feature. However, this approach can be time consuming and limits scaling.

Pseudo code for manual feature engineering

AI Based Feature Engineering

Instead of manual feature engineering as described above, the text detected in each video ad creative can be passed to an LLM along with a prompt that performs the feature engineering automatically.

For example, if the goal is to explore the value of highlighting a product feature in a video ad, ask an LLM if the text “‘built in virus protection’ is a feature callout”, followed by asking the LLM if the text “‘automatic password saving’ is a feature callout”.

The answers can be extracted and transformed to a 0 or 1, to later be passed to a machine learning model.

Ad Raw Text Processed Text Has Textual Reference to Feature Ad A Built In Virus Protection built in virus protection Yes Ad B Automatic Password Saving automatic password saving Yes

Modeling

Training Data

The result of the feature engineering step is a dataframe with columns that align to the initial business questions, which can be joined to a dataframe that has the VTR for each video ad in the sample.

Ad Has Textual Reference to Feature VTR* Ad A Yes 10% Ad B Yes 50%

*Values are random and not to be interpreted in any way.

Modeling is done using fixed effects, bootstrapping and ElasticNet. More information can be found here in the post Introducing Discovery Ad Performance Analysis, written by Manisha Arora and Nithya Mahadevan.

Interpretation

The model output can be used to extract significant features, coefficient values, and standard deviation.

Coefficient Value (+/- X%)

Represents the absolute percentage uplift in VTR. Positive value indicates positive impact on VTR and a negative value indicates a negative impact on VTR.



