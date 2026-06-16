Unlocking the Power of the TPU Stack: Introducing our new Developer Hub

Today we are thrilled to announce the official launch of the TPU Developer Hub—a new educational resource designed to empower model builders, optimizers, and developers to unlock the full performance of Google Cloud TPUs. As the landscape of AI development rapidly evolves, this hub will grow into your centralized destination for high-quality, actionable, and up-to-date guidance, ensuring you have the tools necessary to succeed with TPU infrastructure and its supporting software stack.

You can rely on the TPU Hub to provide regular updates to help you find the latest technical content from across Google. Whether you are just beginning your journey or are a seasoned practitioner looking to squeeze every ounce of performance out of your models, the hub provides a growing list of educational resources required to bridge the gap between concept and production.

New Educational Resources: What You’ll Find

Our content covers the end-to-end developer lifecycle, spanning pre-training, post-training, and inference workloads. The hub provides resources for many layers of your project, from architecting massive training clusters to optimizing for low-latency inference:

Hardware Architecture & Infrastructure Consumption: Gain an understanding of TPU hardware design and foundational architecture. Learn how to access these capabilities effectively across our various Cloud infrastructure consumption modes, including bare-metal kernels and specific Cloud TPU service offerings. We provide clear guidance on selecting the right infrastructure tier to match your specific computational requirements.

Gain an understanding of TPU hardware design and foundational architecture. Learn how to access these capabilities effectively across our various Cloud infrastructure consumption modes, including bare-metal kernels and specific Cloud TPU service offerings. We provide clear guidance on selecting the right infrastructure tier to match your specific computational requirements. Software Stack Capabilities: Learn about the layers of the TPU software stack, including specialized compiler technology and XLA, to ensure your models are running on optimized primitives. Learn how you can migrate and deploy PyTorch on TPU with virtually no migration costs. This section simplifies the transition process for developers already working within common ML frameworks.

Learn about the layers of the TPU software stack, including specialized compiler technology and XLA, to ensure your models are running on optimized primitives. Learn how you can migrate and deploy PyTorch on TPU with virtually no migration costs. This section simplifies the transition process for developers already working within common ML frameworks. Tracing, Debugging & Observability: Utilize advanced telemetry and XProf tooling to gain granular visibility into your workloads, helping you pinpoint performance bottlenecks with precision. Our guides show you how to interpret complex diagnostic data to streamline your iteration cycles. You will learn to monitor system health in real-time, ensuring your models maintain peak efficiency throughout the training or inference process.

Utilize advanced telemetry and XProf tooling to gain granular visibility into your workloads, helping you pinpoint performance bottlenecks with precision. Our guides show you how to interpret complex diagnostic data to streamline your iteration cycles. You will learn to monitor system health in real-time, ensuring your models maintain peak efficiency throughout the training or inference process. Parallelism & Optimization Strategies: Explore advanced scaling techniques, including multi-chip execution models and joint-optimization approaches—such as Pallas kernels—to hill climb your model performance and maximize efficiency. These resources include proven recipes for managing parallelism, from basic configurations to complex, large-scale distributed training setups. We also highlight optimized strategies for advanced inference, such as KV cache offloading.

Explore advanced scaling techniques, including multi-chip execution models and joint-optimization approaches—such as Pallas kernels—to hill climb your model performance and maximize efficiency. These resources include proven recipes for managing parallelism, from basic configurations to complex, large-scale distributed training setups. We also highlight optimized strategies for advanced inference, such as KV cache offloading. Networking & Security: Establish a resilient foundation for your distributed training and inference jobs with deep dives into networking foundations and end-to-end security best practices. These modules cover the critical infrastructure requirements for maintaining high-speed communication between chips without sacrificing data integrity. You will learn to architect secure, scalable systems that meet enterprise-grade production standards.

These resources—ranging from interactive Colabs and open-source recipes to deep-dive documentation—are designed to meet your specific needs at every step of your development journey.

Designed for Developers

We know that engineers value practical, code-first learning. That’s why the hub is packed with open-source code recipes and deep-dive technical documentation. These assets are also designed to be agent-ingestion friendly, meaning whether you are browsing manually or using AI-assisted development tools, you can seamlessly integrate our best practices into your workflow.

The TPU Developer Hub is our commitment to making TPUs accessible through an open and easy-to-use ecosystem. We invite you to explore the recipes, follow our how-to guides, and take advantage of the growing collection of educational resources tailored for your success.

Ready to get started? Visit the TPU Developer Hub today and start building the future of AI.