Introducing Coral NPU: A full-stack platform for Edge AI

Introducing Coral NPU, a full-stack, open-source platform designed to address the core performance, fragmentation, and privacy challenges limiting powerful, always-on AI with low-power edge devices and wearables.

Coral NPU: A full-stack platform for Edge AI

Generative AI has fundamentally reshaped our expectations of technology. We've seen the power of large-scale cloud-based models to create, reason and assist in incredible ways. However, the next great technological leap isn't just about making cloud models bigger; it's about embedding their intelligence directly into our immediate, personal environment. For AI to be truly assistive — proactively helping us navigate our day, translating conversations in real-time, or understanding our physical context — it must run on the devices we wear and carry. This presents a core challenge: embedding ambient AI onto battery-constrained edge devices, freeing them from the cloud to enable truly private, all-day assistive experiences.

To move from the cloud to personal devices, we must solve three critical problems:

The user trust deficit: To be truly helpful, personal AI must prioritize the privacy and security of personal data and context.

Today we introduce Coral NPU, a full-stack platform that builds on our original work from Coral to provide hardware designers and ML developers with the tools needed to build the next generation of private, efficient edge AI devices. Co-designed in partnership with Google Research and Google DeepMind, Coral NPU is an AI-first hardware architecture built to enable the next generation of ultra-low-power, always-on edge AI. It offers a unified developer experience, making it easier to deploy applications like ambient sensing. It's specifically designed to enable all-day AI on wearable devices while minimizing battery usage and being configurable for higher performance use cases. We’ve released our documentation and tools so that developers and designers can start building today.

Coral NPU: An AI-first architecture

Developers building for low-power edge devices face a fundamental trade-off, choosing between general purpose CPUs and specialized accelerators. General-purpose CPUs offer crucial flexibility and broad software support but lack the domain-specific architecture for demanding ML workloads, making them less performant and power-inefficient. Conversely, specialized accelerators provide high ML efficiency but are inflexible, difficult to program, and ill-suited for general tasks.

This hardware problem is magnified by a highly fragmented software ecosystem. With starkly different programming models for CPUs and ML blocks, developers are often forced to use proprietary compilers and complex command buffers. This creates a steep learning curve and makes it difficult to combine the unique strengths of different compute units. Consequently, the industry lacks a mature, low-power architecture that can easily and effectively support multiple ML development frameworks.

The Coral NPU architecture directly addresses this by reversing traditional chip design. It prioritizes the ML matrix engine over scalar compute, optimizing architecture for AI from silicon up and creating a platform purpose-built for more efficient, on-device inference.

As a complete, reference neural processing unit (NPU) architecture, Coral NPU provides the building blocks for the next generation of energy-efficient, ML-optimized systems on chip (SoCs). The architecture is based on a set of RISC-V ISA compliant architectural IP blocks and is designed for minimal power consumption, making it ideal for always-on ambient sensing. The base design delivers performance in the 512 giga operations per second (GOPS) range while consuming just a few milliwatts, thus enabling powerful on-device AI for edge devices, hearables, AR glasses, and smartwatches.