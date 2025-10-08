Announcing the Genkit Extension for Gemini CLI

Building AI applications with Genkit and the Gemini CLI just got even easier. Today, we're excited to introduce the Genkit Extension for Gemini CLI – giving Gemini CLI deep knowledge of Genkit's architecture, patterns, and tools so it can help you build, debug, and iterate on AI applications directly from your terminal. This is part of a broader collection of Gemini CLI extensions launching today that are sure to enhance your AI-assisted development workflow. Install the Genkit Extension for Gemini CLI with the following command:

gemini extensions install https://github.com/gemini-cli-extensions/genkit Shell Copied

What is the Genkit Extension? The Genkit Extension is an official Gemini CLI extension that provides deep integration between Gemini CLI and your Genkit project. By bundling Genkit's MCP (Model Context Protocol) server with specialized context files, this extension gives Gemini CLI a comprehensive understanding of how to work with the Genkit SDKs. When you install this extension, Gemini CLI gains access to: Genkit MCP Tools : Direct integration with Genkit's development tools

: Direct integration with Genkit's development tools Context-Aware Assistance : Understanding of Genkit concepts, best practices, and workflows

: Understanding of Genkit concepts, best practices, and workflows Intelligent Code Generation: AI assistance tailored specifically for Genkit application development Key Features The extension provides several powerful tools that connect Gemini CLI directly to your Genkit application: get_usage_guide : Get language-specific Genkit usage instructions and best practices before implementing AI features

Get language-specific Genkit usage instructions and best practices before implementing AI features lookup_genkit_docs : Access up-to-date, language-specific Genkit documentation right from your chat

Access up-to-date, language-specific Genkit documentation right from your chat list_flows : Discover and explore the flows defined in your current Genkit app

Discover and explore the flows defined in your current Genkit app run_flow : Execute flows directly for debugging and analysis purposes

Execute flows directly for debugging and analysis purposes get_trace : Analyze OpenTelemetry traces step-by-step to understand flow execution Intelligent Development Assistance With the Genkit extension installed, Gemini CLI understands Genkit's architecture and can help you: Add new AI features : Generate AI functionality tailored to your specific use case with proper Genkit patterns

: Generate AI functionality tailored to your specific use case with proper Genkit patterns Debug applications : Analyze traces and troubleshoot issues with context-aware suggestions

: Analyze traces and troubleshoot issues with context-aware suggestions Follow best practices: Ensure your code follows Genkit's recommended patterns and conventions Seamless Workflow Integration The extension is designed to work with your existing Genkit development workflow. It understands your project structure, respects your chosen providers (with a preference for Google Gen AI when starting new projects), and integrates smoothly with the Genkit Developer UI. Getting Started Installing the Genkit extension is straightforward:



Prerequisites Before installing the extension, make sure you have the Gemini CLI installed. Installation Install the extension:

2. The extension will automatically configure Gemini CLI with Genkit-specific knowledge and tools. Usage Examples Once installed, you can start leveraging the extension immediately: Create a new flow:

> Write a flow that generates a structured workout program based on goals, experience, and time Shell Copied

When you run this prompt in the Gemini CLI, you’ll see it referencing the latest Genkit development guidance and documentation to write accurate code and follow best practices.

Debug and analyze:

> Help me understand why my flow is returning inconsistent results Shell Copied