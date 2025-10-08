Announcing the Genkit Extension for Gemini CLI

Building AI applications with Genkit and the Gemini CLI just got even easier. Today, we're excited to introduce the Genkit Extension for Gemini CLI – giving Gemini CLI deep knowledge of Genkit's architecture, patterns, and tools so it can help you build, debug, and iterate on AI applications directly from your terminal. This is part of a broader collection of Gemini CLI extensions launching today that are sure to enhance your AI-assisted development workflow.
Install the Genkit Extension for Gemini CLI with the following command:
gemini extensions install https://github.com/gemini-cli-extensions/genkit
The Genkit Extension is an official Gemini CLI extension that provides deep integration between Gemini CLI and your Genkit project. By bundling Genkit's MCP (Model Context Protocol) server with specialized context files, this extension gives Gemini CLI a comprehensive understanding of how to work with the Genkit SDKs.
When you install this extension, Gemini CLI gains access to:
The extension provides several powerful tools that connect Gemini CLI directly to your Genkit application:
get_usage_guide
: Get language-specific Genkit usage instructions and best practices before implementing AI features
lookup_genkit_docs
: Access up-to-date, language-specific Genkit documentation right from your chat
list_flows
: Discover and explore the flows defined in your current Genkit app
run_flow
: Execute flows directly for debugging and analysis purposes
get_trace
: Analyze OpenTelemetry traces step-by-step to understand flow execution
With the Genkit extension installed, Gemini CLI understands Genkit's architecture and can help you:
The extension is designed to work with your existing Genkit development workflow. It understands your project structure, respects your chosen providers (with a preference for Google Gen AI when starting new projects), and integrates smoothly with the Genkit Developer UI.
Before installing the extension, make sure you have the Gemini CLI installed.
gemini extensions install https://github.com/gemini-cli-extensions/genkit
2. The extension will automatically configure Gemini CLI with Genkit-specific knowledge and tools.
Once installed, you can start leveraging the extension immediately:
Create a new flow:
> Write a flow that generates a structured workout program based on goals, experience, and time
When you run this prompt in the Gemini CLI, you’ll see it referencing the latest Genkit development guidance and documentation to write accurate code and follow best practices.
Debug and analyze:
> Help me understand why my flow is returning inconsistent results
The extension ensures that Gemini CLI provides responses that are specifically tailored to Genkit's patterns, use the appropriate APIs, and follow established best practices.
AI application development involves complex workflows – from designing flows and managing prompts to evaluating performance and debugging issues. The Genkit Extension bridges the gap between general AI assistance and specialized knowledge of Genkit's ecosystem.
This integration represents a step toward more intelligent, context-aware development tools. Instead of generic code suggestions, you get assistance that understands Genkit's architecture, knows about its capabilities, and can guide you through the specific challenges of building production AI applications.
We're excited to see how this integration enhances your Genkit development experience. Try out the extension and let us know what you think on the Genkit extension repository. If you find this extension useful, please consider starring the repository to show your support!
Ready to build smarter AI applications? Install the Genkit Extension today and experience AI-assisted development tailored specifically for Genkit.
